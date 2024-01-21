White House Dedicates New Lectern in Honor of Black Journalists

The landscape of journalism witnessed a historic shift when Alice Dunnigan, a groundbreaking journalist, became the first Black woman to join the White House press corps. A sense of invisibility clouded her first day, despite her punctual arrival to cover a press conference with President Harry S. Truman. This feeling, as she outlined in her autobiography 'Alone Atop the Hill,' was due to her presence being largely unnoticed by her colleagues in the lobby of the West Wing. Today, the contributions and struggles of Dunnigan and Ethel L. Payne, another trailblazing Black female journalist, are being celebrated at the highest echelons of power.

A New Beginning for a Historic Trail

Karine Jean-Pierre, the current White House press secretary, has taken a remarkable step to acknowledge the pioneering roles of these women in journalism. A new lectern in the White House briefing room has been dedicated in their honor, marking a rare display of solidarity between the White House and the press corps. This dedication not only highlights their significant contributions to journalism but also their courage in breaking racial and gender barriers within the press corps. Dunnigan's and Payne's stories serve as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring journalists, demonstrating that the power of determination and resilience can surmount even the greatest of obstacles.

An Unforgettable Legacy

Although Dunnigan and Payne's presence went largely unnoticed during their early days in the West Wing, their impact was far from invisible. They challenged the status quo, opening doors for future generations of diverse journalists. The dedication of the new lectern, named the Dunnigan Payne lectern, is a testament to their enduring legacy. It stands as a reminder that the power of journalism lies not just in reporting the news, but in challenging societal norms and pushing boundaries.

Recognition Long Overdue

The dedication of the Dunnigan Payne lectern is a long-overdue recognition of these two pioneering women. Their contributions to journalism and civil rights activism have left an indelible mark on the field, and their stories continue to inspire and enlighten. This gesture by the White House is a step towards acknowledging the significant contributions of Black women in journalism and a call to action for continued diversity and representation within the press corps.