Energy

Whirlpool Corporation Bolsters Renewable Energy Use at Ohio Facilities

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
Whirlpool Corporation, a leading US manufacturer of home appliances, is set to increase its use of renewable energy significantly at two of its Ohio facilities. In partnership with One Energy Enterprises Inc, the company plans to introduce 40.8 megawatts (MW) of wind and solar power capacity at its Findlay and Clyde locations. These projects are expected to be operational by early 2025, marking a significant step in Whirlpool’s commitment to sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint.

Fulfilling 70% of Energy Needs

Upon completion, the installations are projected to fulfil 70% of the energy needs for Whirlpool’s operations in Findlay and Clyde. This includes the installation of three new wind turbines at the Findlay site, supplementing the existing two turbines, and the introduction of three turbines at the Clyde site – marking the site’s first renewable power installations. Additionally, both locations will have new ground solar arrays constructed.

Providing Scholarships for STEM Students

Simultaneously, the company’s wind turbine installations will continue to provide scholarship money for students pursuing STEM degrees in the local area, reinforcing Whirlpool’s commitment not only to environmental sustainability but also to the future of the local community.

Top 25% in EPA’s Green Power Partnership List

The increased renewable energy capacity will propel the company into the top 25 percent of companies on the Environmental Protection Agency’s national Green Power Partnership list. This initiative is part of a broader trend among corporations to invest in clean energy solutions to power their operations, with Whirlpool setting a net zero target by 2030 in alignment with ESG criteria.

Energy United States
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

