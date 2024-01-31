When Baseball Legends Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig Visited Sioux City

In September 1927, America's baseball legends, Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, departed on a barnstorming tour, fresh from their record-breaking performances and a World Series triumph with the New York Yankees. Their journey included an unforgettable stopover at Sioux City, Iowa, where they not only played an exhibition game at Stockyards Park but also made a memorable visit to a local businessman's home.

Historic Visit to Donohue's Residence

At Sioux City, the duo was hosted by John 'Jiggs' Donohue, a local businessman who had arranged their engagement. The highlight of their visit was a photograph snapped in Donohue's backyard, a picture that would later gain historic significance. Today, this photograph stands as a testament to the visit of two of America's most celebrated baseball players.

A Surprise Discovery

The current resident of the Donohue home, Ashley Divis, stumbled upon its historical significance by chance. After a routine Google search, Divis was taken aback to discover that her residence once hosted two of America's baseball greats. The revelation added a new layer of richness to the home's history and Divis's connection to it.

Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and Molly the Pony

Adding a touch of whimsy to the visit, Babe Ruth was photographed astride a pet pony named Molly. This friendly and humorous interaction, captured in this photograph, has been immortalized in Jane Leavy's book 'The Big Fella' and featured in HBO documentaries. Today, Ruth and Gehrig's visit to Sioux City is remembered not just for their baseball prowess but also their warm-hearted interaction with the Donohue family.

The house they visited remains a significant piece of local history, a silent witness to a time when two of America's greatest baseball players graced it with their presence. It's a tale of sports history interwoven with the story of a home and a city, and it's a story that continues to captivate baseball fans and history buffs alike.