Wheel the World’s Destination Verified Program: Paving the Way for Global Travel Accessibility

Wheel the World, a pioneering travel company, has rolled out the Destination Verified program, a groundbreaking initiative designed to augment and advocate for accessible travel options worldwide. This program addresses three critical challenges: the dearth of accurate accessibility information at travel destinations, the absence of straightforward booking solutions for disabled travelers, and the inadequate comprehension and training concerning various types of disabilities among service providers.

Accessibility Audits and Destination Verified Seal

To combat these issues, Wheel the World conducts comprehensive accessibility audits of locations, scrutinizing over 200 data points to evaluate their suitability for individuals with physical, cognitive, and sensorial disabilities. Destinations that pass the rigorous standards are awarded the Destination Verified seal, a prestigious recognition of their commitment to accessibility.

Showcasing Accessible Features Online

Additionally, these verified destinations earn a dedicated page on Wheel the World’s website. These pages not only showcase the accessible features of the destinations but also empower travelers to book experiences tailored to their specific needs.

Early Adopters of the Program

The first location to receive the seal was Visit Mesa in Arizona, setting a precedent for others to follow. Soon, Visit Colorado Springs, Travel Oregon, and Visit Lexington joined the ranks, demonstrating their commitment to improving accessibility in tourism.

Wheel the World firmly believes that the world is on a steadfast path to becoming fully accessible. Destinations that prioritize accessibility now, the company argues, will reap the benefits by tapping into the significant market of travelers with disabilities. Every year, this demographic undertakes over 40 million trips and contributes a whopping $23 billion to the travel industry.

This program’s launch aligns with a global trend of prioritizing accessibility in tourism recovery plans. The United Kingdom, for instance, has set an ambitious goal to be the most accessible country in Europe by 2025, underscoring the importance of travel accessibility in the post-pandemic world.