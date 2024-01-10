en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Wheel the World’s Destination Verified Program: Paving the Way for Global Travel Accessibility

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:52 pm EST
Wheel the World’s Destination Verified Program: Paving the Way for Global Travel Accessibility

Wheel the World, a pioneering travel company, has rolled out the Destination Verified program, a groundbreaking initiative designed to augment and advocate for accessible travel options worldwide. This program addresses three critical challenges: the dearth of accurate accessibility information at travel destinations, the absence of straightforward booking solutions for disabled travelers, and the inadequate comprehension and training concerning various types of disabilities among service providers.

Accessibility Audits and Destination Verified Seal

To combat these issues, Wheel the World conducts comprehensive accessibility audits of locations, scrutinizing over 200 data points to evaluate their suitability for individuals with physical, cognitive, and sensorial disabilities. Destinations that pass the rigorous standards are awarded the Destination Verified seal, a prestigious recognition of their commitment to accessibility.

Showcasing Accessible Features Online

Additionally, these verified destinations earn a dedicated page on Wheel the World’s website. These pages not only showcase the accessible features of the destinations but also empower travelers to book experiences tailored to their specific needs.

Early Adopters of the Program

The first location to receive the seal was Visit Mesa in Arizona, setting a precedent for others to follow. Soon, Visit Colorado Springs, Travel Oregon, and Visit Lexington joined the ranks, demonstrating their commitment to improving accessibility in tourism.

Wheel the World firmly believes that the world is on a steadfast path to becoming fully accessible. Destinations that prioritize accessibility now, the company argues, will reap the benefits by tapping into the significant market of travelers with disabilities. Every year, this demographic undertakes over 40 million trips and contributes a whopping $23 billion to the travel industry.

This program’s launch aligns with a global trend of prioritizing accessibility in tourism recovery plans. The United Kingdom, for instance, has set an ambitious goal to be the most accessible country in Europe by 2025, underscoring the importance of travel accessibility in the post-pandemic world.

0
Travel & Tourism United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
15 mins ago
Qatar Airways Resumes Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Service on Prague-Doha Route
The long-awaited return of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to Qatar Airways’ fleet has finally arrived. Serving the route from Prague to Doha, the modern wide-body aircraft has been reinstated, promising passengers an upgraded travel experience. A Leap in Passenger Comfort The Dreamliner is renowned for its passenger-centric design, catering to the comfort and convenience of
Qatar Airways Resumes Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Service on Prague-Doha Route
Trailways, Greyhound and Flixbus Join Forces to Expand North American Travel Options
2 hours ago
Trailways, Greyhound and Flixbus Join Forces to Expand North American Travel Options
Navigating Turbulence: A Personal Journey with Turbli and Flying Calmly
2 hours ago
Navigating Turbulence: A Personal Journey with Turbli and Flying Calmly
Celebrity News Roundup: Family Disputes, Fashion Elegance, and Culinary Benefits
31 mins ago
Celebrity News Roundup: Family Disputes, Fashion Elegance, and Culinary Benefits
IndiGo Kicks Off 2024 with a New Year Sale on Domestic and International Flights
47 mins ago
IndiGo Kicks Off 2024 with a New Year Sale on Domestic and International Flights
Vietnam's Aviation Industry Takes Flight: Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels
1 hour ago
Vietnam's Aviation Industry Takes Flight: Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels
Latest Headlines
World News
Urgent Search for Missing Elderly Woman with Diabetes and Mental Health Issues
1 min
Urgent Search for Missing Elderly Woman with Diabetes and Mental Health Issues
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Republican Presidential Race
1 min
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Republican Presidential Race
Adam Siao Him Fa Sets the Pace at European Figure Skating Championships
1 min
Adam Siao Him Fa Sets the Pace at European Figure Skating Championships
Josh Allen's Optimism Fuels Buffalo Bills' Playoffs Ambitions
1 min
Josh Allen's Optimism Fuels Buffalo Bills' Playoffs Ambitions
Sheffield Wednesday Ponders Early Termination of Jeff Hendrick's Loan
2 mins
Sheffield Wednesday Ponders Early Termination of Jeff Hendrick's Loan
Jumpstart Your New Year's Health Resolutions with Nutritious Recipes
2 mins
Jumpstart Your New Year's Health Resolutions with Nutritious Recipes
Chesterfield's Resounding Victory: Will Grigg's Hat-Trick Decimates Gateshead
2 mins
Chesterfield's Resounding Victory: Will Grigg's Hat-Trick Decimates Gateshead
Masters Snooker Tournament: Selby and Allen Advance to Quarterfinals
2 mins
Masters Snooker Tournament: Selby and Allen Advance to Quarterfinals
Wrestling Legends Magnum TA and Greg Gagne Critique AEW on New YouTube Show
3 mins
Wrestling Legends Magnum TA and Greg Gagne Critique AEW on New YouTube Show
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
44 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app