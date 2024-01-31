Wheaton College: A Shift from Orthodox Christian Roots to 'Woke' Ideologies

In a marked shift from its orthodox Christian roots, Wheaton College, widely regarded as the 'Harvard of Christian Schools,' is now grappling with a wave of criticism for adopting ideologies that are viewed by some as 'woke.' Notable for its alumni such as Billy Graham, C.S. Lewis, and J.R.R. Tolkien, the college has been a bastion of traditional Christian teachings. However, recent changes in its academic and social practices have raised eyebrows and sparked heated debates.

Shifting grounds: From Biblical to 'Woke'

The changes at Wheaton College are far from subtle. They signal a departure from long-held Christian doctrines, with the institution banning specific biblical words, endorsing critical race theory, and adopting a more psychological approach to gender identity issues. In a contentious move, the college also held a minority graduation ceremony that excluded white students.

From Marxism to Questioning Gender Binary

Previously, Wheaton's education department had been known to praise Marxist teachings, and certain faculty members supported a professor who equated the Christian and Muslim conception of God. Now, in a further shift from its traditional teachings, the college is discouraging the use of the word 'service,' suggesting the term 'sacrificial co-laboring' to sidestep power imbalance connotations. The word 'mankind' is being phased out, and the concept of gender as a binary, a cornerstone of traditional Christian teachings, is being openly questioned.

Identity, Values, and the New Normal in Academia

A psychology professor at Wheaton has argued that non-conforming gender identities might be a consequence of human weakness rather than moral choices. This idea, which strays from the historical Christian view that classifies actions against the created order as violations against God, is reflective of a broader trend in academia. Contemporary postmodern and queer theories, which challenge the traditional pillars of truth, beauty, and goodness, propose that identity and values are subjective. These theories are increasingly gaining traction in higher learning institutions, including Wheaton College.

These transformations at Wheaton College raise a pertinent question: Is the institution moving in a similar direction to Harvard, which over time transitioned from a Christian to a secular university? The unfolding scenario at Wheaton serves as a vivid illustration of the profound shifts occurring within academia, challenging the very essence of traditional Christian teachings in favor of more contemporary, often controversial, perspectives.