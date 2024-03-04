Wet Paint and Cultural Counsel Host Star-Studded Art Bash at MARS, Hollywood during Frieze LA

As Frieze Los Angeles captivated the city with its dynamic showcase of contemporary art, Wet Paint columnist Annie Armstrong and Cultural Counsel celebrated the vibrant art scene with a spectacular party at MARS in Hollywood. The event saw a convergence of art-world luminaries, including dealers, curators, and artists, who reveled in the festivities amidst a backdrop of significant art moments and satellite fairs.

Advertisment

Glittering Night in Hollywood

The exclusive gathering took place at the chic cocktail lounge Mars, nestled behind the iconic Citizen News building, marking a memorable close to a week filled with art exhibitions, auctions, and the much-anticipated Frieze art fair. Attendees such as Hannah Traore, Max Levai, Mills Morán, Storm Ascher, Lauren Quin, Jan Gatewood, and Christine Brache were seen enjoying the lounge's signature Melontinis, courtesy of BODY vodka. The atmosphere was electrified by the beats of DJs BJ Panda Bear and Nitefire, turning the venue into a dancing haven for the art crowd.

Spotlight on Frieze Los Angeles

Advertisment

The party also served as a reflection of the larger art festivity that took over Los Angeles, with Frieze at its heart. The fair, held at the Santa Monica Airport, drew in an international crowd, including celebrities and art aficionados, showcasing works by artists like Olafur Eliasson, Jesse Krimes, and Vanessa German. Highlights from the fair, as reported by Clayton Calvert, featured pieces that captured the imaginations of attendees, including distinguished visitors like Lebron James and Tim Cook. The fair's success was underscored by robust sales and engaging presentations that met the high expectations of the global art community.

Art Meets Celebration

The convergence of art enthusiasts at MARS for the Wet Paint and Cultural Counsel party underscored the burgeoning interest in contemporary art within Los Angeles and beyond. It was a night where the art world's influential figures came together to celebrate creativity, connection, and the successful culmination of Frieze LA. The event not only highlighted the thriving art scene but also fostered a sense of community among those at the forefront of shaping contemporary art narratives.

As the dust settles on a week teeming with artistic endeavors and social gatherings, the Wet Paint and Cultural Counsel event at MARS remains a vivid testament to the vibrant and ever-evolving art landscape in Los Angeles. It was an evening that not only celebrated the achievements of artists and curators but also set the stage for future collaborations and innovations in the art world.