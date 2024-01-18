WestRock Co. Announces Closure of Lexington Plant, 153 Employees to be Laid Off

WestRock Co., an Atlanta-based global manufacturer of paper and packaging solutions, is set to shutter its folding carton facility in Lexington, leading to the dismissal of 153 employees. The layoffs, which are scheduled to commence around March 18, will occur over a span of 14 days. This decision to cease operations by May 15 was announced through a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice submitted to the N.C. Commerce Department. The notice did not specify the reasons for the closure but indicated that the closure is expected to be permanent.

Moving Production to Mebane

Production from the Lexington plant will be transferred to another WestRock location in Mebane. The Lexington plant's closure is part of a series of facility shutdowns by WestRock, with previous closures in North Charleston, S.C., and Tacoma, Wash., resulting in a loss of approximately 900 jobs. The company reported restructuring charges of $344 million in its fourth-quarter earnings report. It is worth noting that WestRock still operates two facilities in Winston-Salem within the Triad area.

Addressing Employee Concerns

Employees affected by the closure are set to receive severance and outplacement assistance. Lexington's mayor, while expressing concern for the impact on workers and their families, remains hopeful that new job opportunities from expanding local companies may absorb those affected by the layoffs.

The WARN Notice and its Implications

The WARN notice obliges companies to offer 60 days' worth of wages and benefits to laid-off workers and activates state resources for workforce and benefits assistance. The closure of the Lexington plant is in line with WestRock's restructuring efforts, which have seen the company shutting down multiple facilities over the past year.