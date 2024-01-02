en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Weston Residents Can Say Goodbye to Christmas Trees with Waste Management’s Collection Service

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
Weston Residents Can Say Goodbye to Christmas Trees with Waste Management’s Collection Service

In the heart of winter, as the festive season concludes, residents of Weston, Wisconsin can bid adieu to their Christmas trees, entrusting their disposal to Waste Management. Starting from mid-January, the company will shoulder the task of collecting Christmas trees across the village, provided they meet certain preparation criteria.

Preparation Guidelines for Tree Disposal

Residents keen on utilizing this service must adhere to specific guidelines for their trees to be eligible. Each tree must be cut in half, with each piece not exceeding four feet in length. This is to ensure easy and efficient collection.

Additionally, all ornaments and decorations need to be meticulously removed from the trees. Any neglect in this regard may cause issues during the disposal process, hence the emphasis on complete removal.

Proper Placement to Prevent Freezing

Beyond the preparation of the trees, placement is another crucial factor to consider. As the winter chill intensifies, it is important to ensure that the tree parts are placed in a manner that prevents them from freezing into the snowbanks or becoming obscured by ice and snow. Such scenarios could potentially obstruct the collection process.

Collection Dates and Eligibility

Waste Management has charted four collection dates, following specific routes across the village. Residents can refer to an appended map to determine the schedule applicable to their area.

However, it is important to note that this service is exclusive to properties that are under the contracted service with Waste Management and pay the Refuse & Recycling Special Charge on their property tax bill. This underscores the company’s commitment to its contractual obligations, ensuring that those who contribute towards waste management services are duly served.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Clash of Tradition and Pragmatism: The Changing Landscape of College Football

By Salman Khan

ESPN Issues Apology for Inadvertent Explicit Content During Sugar Bowl Broadcast

By Ebenezer Mensah

Los Angeles Dodgers Eye Outfield Reinforcement with Right-Handed Hitters

By Salman Khan

Columbus Woman Faces Drunk Driving Charges After Speeding Incident

By BNN Correspondents

Metropolitan Holdings Transforms Shopping Center into Luxury Apartment ...
@United States · 38 seconds
Metropolitan Holdings Transforms Shopping Center into Luxury Apartment ...
heart comment 0
The Dichotomy of Illinois’ Manufacturing Sector – Progress or Decline?

By BNN Correspondents

The Dichotomy of Illinois' Manufacturing Sector - Progress or Decline?
Jack Harlow Invites Fans to his ‘No Place Like Home Tour’ via Virtual Reality Concert

By BNN Correspondents

Jack Harlow Invites Fans to his 'No Place Like Home Tour' via Virtual Reality Concert
Fort McCoy Spearheads $28 Million Expansion to Bolster Military Infrastructure

By BNN Correspondents

Fort McCoy Spearheads $28 Million Expansion to Bolster Military Infrastructure
Illinois’ Historical Victories: A Tale of Triumph, Perseverance, and Spirit

By Salman Khan

Illinois' Historical Victories: A Tale of Triumph, Perseverance, and Spirit
Latest Headlines
World News
Clash of Tradition and Pragmatism: The Changing Landscape of College Football
12 seconds
Clash of Tradition and Pragmatism: The Changing Landscape of College Football
ESPN Issues Apology for Inadvertent Explicit Content During Sugar Bowl Broadcast
22 seconds
ESPN Issues Apology for Inadvertent Explicit Content During Sugar Bowl Broadcast
Los Angeles Dodgers Eye Outfield Reinforcement with Right-Handed Hitters
24 seconds
Los Angeles Dodgers Eye Outfield Reinforcement with Right-Handed Hitters
Illinois' Historical Victories: A Tale of Triumph, Perseverance, and Spirit
1 min
Illinois' Historical Victories: A Tale of Triumph, Perseverance, and Spirit
Ghulam Nabi Azad Advocates Competent Governance Over Sectarian Politics
1 min
Ghulam Nabi Azad Advocates Competent Governance Over Sectarian Politics
Ashok Koul Lauds Modi Government's Efforts in Aiding Overlooked Demographics
1 min
Ashok Koul Lauds Modi Government's Efforts in Aiding Overlooked Demographics
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: Diverse Candidates and New Voting Reforms
1 min
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: Diverse Candidates and New Voting Reforms
Wyoming's Older Population: The Driving Force in 2022 Midterm Elections
2 mins
Wyoming's Older Population: The Driving Force in 2022 Midterm Elections
University of Saskatchewan Researchers Explore Therapeutic Potential of Psychedelics
2 mins
University of Saskatchewan Researchers Explore Therapeutic Potential of Psychedelics
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app