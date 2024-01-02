Weston Residents Can Say Goodbye to Christmas Trees with Waste Management’s Collection Service

In the heart of winter, as the festive season concludes, residents of Weston, Wisconsin can bid adieu to their Christmas trees, entrusting their disposal to Waste Management. Starting from mid-January, the company will shoulder the task of collecting Christmas trees across the village, provided they meet certain preparation criteria.

Preparation Guidelines for Tree Disposal

Residents keen on utilizing this service must adhere to specific guidelines for their trees to be eligible. Each tree must be cut in half, with each piece not exceeding four feet in length. This is to ensure easy and efficient collection.

Additionally, all ornaments and decorations need to be meticulously removed from the trees. Any neglect in this regard may cause issues during the disposal process, hence the emphasis on complete removal.

Proper Placement to Prevent Freezing

Beyond the preparation of the trees, placement is another crucial factor to consider. As the winter chill intensifies, it is important to ensure that the tree parts are placed in a manner that prevents them from freezing into the snowbanks or becoming obscured by ice and snow. Such scenarios could potentially obstruct the collection process.

Collection Dates and Eligibility

Waste Management has charted four collection dates, following specific routes across the village. Residents can refer to an appended map to determine the schedule applicable to their area.

However, it is important to note that this service is exclusive to properties that are under the contracted service with Waste Management and pay the Refuse & Recycling Special Charge on their property tax bill. This underscores the company’s commitment to its contractual obligations, ensuring that those who contribute towards waste management services are duly served.