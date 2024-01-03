en English
Law

Westmoreland County Boosts Legal Salaries to Reinforce Criminal Justice System

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
Westmoreland County Boosts Legal Salaries to Reinforce Criminal Justice System

Westmoreland County in Pennsylvania has set a new precedent in its commitment towards the betterment of its criminal justice system. In a significant move, the county has approved a substantial salary increase for entry-level assistant district attorneys and public defenders as part of a new four-year labor agreement. The objective is clear: to enhance the recruitment and retention of legal professionals within the county’s criminal justice system.

Investing in Justice

The starting salary for these positions has been raised by $12,700, setting the new annual income at $65,000. But the salary increase is not just for the new entrants. It extends to senior lawyers as well, who will receive 2.25% raises in the last three years of the contract. This decision has not been made on a whim but is a response to the challenges the county has been facing in filling vacant positions and retaining staff.

Addressing the Exodus

A concerning trend has been observed in the county’s legal circles, with lawyers leaving for better-paying opportunities in the private sector or other counties. The county’s inability to compete with these more lucrative avenues has been a significant factor in the staff exodus. The new salary structure is expected to be a game-changer, making Westmoreland County an attractive proposition for legal professionals.

Support from Key Stakeholders

Both the District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli and Public Defender Wayne McGrew have expressed their support for the new salaries. They are hopeful that the increased pay scale will be competitive enough to attract recent law graduates and retain existing talent. The county’s legal system is set to benefit significantly from this move, with the likelihood of a more stable and experienced pool of professionals at its disposal.

In a related move, the county’s salary board also approved a new contract for corrections officers, which includes an annual pay raise and changes to the overtime work policy. The aim here is similar – to make employment at Westmoreland County Prison more appealing and improve staffing levels. This is an integral part of the county’s broader strategy to strengthen its criminal justice system through improved human resources.

As we move forward, it will be interesting to monitor how these changes influence the county’s ability to attract and retain legal professionals. For a justice system that is dependent on the quality of its human resources, this could potentially be a turning point.

Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

