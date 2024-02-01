Westin Tempe Hotel Faces Foreclosure Amid Missed Loan Payments

The Westin Tempe hotel, a luxurious 290-room facility stationed in the heart of downtown Tempe, Arizona, is grappling with the grim prospect of foreclosure. The hotel, which swung its doors open to the public in 2021, has been earmarked for a foreclosure auction on April 24 at the Arizona Superior Court building in Phoenix, a consequence of missed loan payments.

Financial Struggles Despite Promising Beginnings

Originally, a hefty construction loan amounting to $86.5 million was granted by Dallas-based Hall Structured Finance in 2019. The beneficiary was CAI Tempe Hotel Partners, a limited liability company with strong ties to Las Vegas-based CAI Investments LLC. However, despite multiple modifications to the loan agreement in 2023, key payments were overlooked. The unmet financial obligations included a critical $5 million payment deadline on December 15, 2023, a $600,000 modification fee, and an $87,347 tax escrow payment.

The Westin Tempe: A High-End Haven

The Westin Tempe was designed with the discerning business traveler in mind. Its high-end positioning and wellness amenities, such as the rooftop pool, were expected to draw both domestic and international guests. Yet, the financial burden has cast a long shadow over the hotel's operations and future.

Tempe's Hotel Market: A Mixed Bag

Interestingly, the situation at The Westin Tempe stands in stark contrast to the overall performance of the hotel market in Tempe. In 2023, the market witnessed an upswing in rates and revenue per available room, even surpassing Scottsdale in revenue growth. Phoenix, however, remains unbeaten. This dichotomy underscores the financial struggles some hospitality projects are grappling with, despite a burgeoning market within the region.