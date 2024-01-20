Western Washington Wrestling with Increase in Plumbing Emergencies

Western Washington is grappling with a surge in plumbing emergencies following a period of freezing weather. Local companies, such as Barron Heating AC Electrical & Plumbing, have been inundated with calls mainly related to burst pipes. The frequency of these calls has doubled within the past week, with the count reaching an astonishing 500.

Burst Pipes: An Escalating Issue

Significantly, notable incidents include a burst pipe at the Sea-Tac International Airport and another at the Seattle University's Hopkins Building. The latter incident compelled the displacement of nine students, underlining the severity of the situation. Despite temperatures rising above freezing, the threat to plumbing infrastructure continues. As pipes thaw, they may reveal additional leaks and bursts, potentially exacerbating the problem.

Advice from Experts

Jordan Forbes from Barron advises residents to adopt preventive measures to mitigate the risk of pipes bursting in freezing weather conditions. These include allowing faucets to drip, opening cabinet doors to expose the plumbing, and sealing crawl space vents. These measures can help keep the pipes warm and reduce the likelihood of freezing and subsequent bursting.

Other Regions Also Affected

This issue is not unique to Western Washington. The bitter cold in Kansas, for instance, has also resulted in a significant increase in burst pipes. Local plumbers and water department crews there have been struggling to manage the situation. Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, a Kansas company, has been swamped with over 1,000 calls, highlighting the widespread nature of this issue.