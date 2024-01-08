en English
Travel & Tourism

Western Washington Issues First Blizzard Warning in Over a Decade

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:08 pm EST
Western Washington Issues First Blizzard Warning in Over a Decade

A Blizzard Warning has been issued for Western Washington, marking the first such alert in over a decade. The warning encompasses the Cascade and Olympic Mountains, with snowfall and high winds expected to cause significant travel disruptions and potential power outages. The warning is anticipated to last until Wednesday morning.

Severe Weather Conditions

The National Weather Service (NWS) has highlighted several feet of snow and gusty winds as crucial elements of the blizzard. Drivers are warned of visibility dropping to under a quarter-mile, coupled with the onslaught of biting winds and heavy snowfall. Travel is set to be particularly challenging this week, with the weather systems causing an uptick in snowfall across the state.

Preparation and Safety Measures

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is providing real-time travel information to residents, including snow levels, mandatory tire or chain requirements, and traffic disruptions due to collisions or construction. Travelers are strongly advised to monitor road conditions using the 35 traffic cameras across mountain passes provided by WSDOT and additional views from city cameras, ferries, airports, and highways.

Impact on Ski Areas

For those headed to ski areas, live streams and webcams are available to monitor mountain conditions. There is an expectation of 2-3 feet of snow at all passes above 2,000 feet and up to 4 feet of snow around Mt. Baker. Travel is likely to be difficult to impossible in these areas, and WSDOT may enforce closures of some major highways due to low visibility. In addition to the blizzard warning, a Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning are also in effect, with gusts reaching up to 60-65 mph. Coastal flooding and large waves are anticipated, and temperatures are set to plummet later in the week.

Travel & Tourism
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

