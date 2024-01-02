en English
Western United States Faces Snow Drought: Implications and Challenges

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
Western United States Faces Snow Drought: Implications and Challenges

As the Western United States grapples with a snow drought, numerous economic and environmental challenges loom large. Eric Sproles, an assistant professor at Montana State University, recently highlighted the potential implications of this snow drought on CBS News. The scarcity of snowfall is not just an inconvenience for winter sports enthusiasts; it’s a menace to agriculture, water supply, and local ecosystems.

Climate Change and Snow Drought

The snow drought is a symptom of broader climate change issues. The United States has warmed by 2.6 F (1.4 C) since 1970, with the country emitting more greenhouse gases than any other, contributing significantly to global warming. The past decade was the hottest on record, with an increased frequency of extreme weather events, including invasive species, floods, and droughts. These climatological changes have also led to an uptick in tornadoes across the nation.

The Impact on Water Supply and Agriculture

The Sierra Nevada snowpack, a crucial source of California’s water supply, is at its lowest level in ten years. In contrast to the previous year, when large storms ended a three-year drought and blanketed ski resorts in snow, the current snow drought is causing concern. Yet, despite the low snowpack, water managers remain optimistic as reservoirs are near or well above their historical averages, providing some relief against potential urban water restrictions.

Winter Sports Industry and the Economy

The snow drought’s economic fallout is not to be underestimated. The ski industry, particularly in California, has been hit hard. Resorts around Lake Tahoe opened late and had to rely heavily on snowmaking machines. The lack of snow, therefore, has knock-on effects on winter tourism and the economy of the region.

Understanding Drought Propagation

Understanding the propagation of drought, from meteorological to hydrological, is essential to formulate future drought control measures. The economic and environmental effects of drought, including its impact on agricultural production, water quality, and terrestrial ecosystems, cannot be underestimated. With annual economic losses caused by drought, understanding these propagation characteristics becomes a necessity.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

