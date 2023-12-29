en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Western Powers Condemn Iran’s Acceleration in Uranium Production

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:31 am EST
Western Powers Condemn Iran’s Acceleration in Uranium Production

Western nations, including Britain, France, Germany, and the United States, have issued a resounding denunciation of Iran’s escalated production of highly enriched uranium. This stance emerged following a startling report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which disclosed that Iran had amplified its production rate of 60 percent enriched uranium to about nine kilograms per month since the conclusion of November. This surge marks a significant ascension from the three kilograms per month observed since June and a return to the pace witnessed during the first half of 2023.

A Return to High Production Levels

The Western powers expressed their disapproval of this action, asserting it lacked any credible civilian justification and served as an aggravating factor in the ongoing escalation of Iran’s nuclear program. They cautioned of substantial proliferation risks and portrayed Iran’s decisions as evidence of a lack of willingness to de-escalate tensions in good faith. This attitude was deemed as contributing to recklessness amidst regional tensions.

Iran’s Defense

In contrast, Iran’s top nuclear official, Mohammad Eslami, maintained that the country’s nuclear activities are in accordance with regulations and rejected the idea of having undertaken any fresh actions. Iran has previously slowed down its uranium enrichment, which was perceived as a gesture during informal talks for restoring the nuclear agreement with the United States. However, relations have recently deteriorated, with both nations accusing each other of exacerbating the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Consequences of the U.S. Withdrawal

Iran had ceased adherence to the 2015 nuclear deal limits on its nuclear activities following the U.S. withdrawal from the agreement in 2018 under President Donald Trump and the subsequent reinstatement of harsh sanctions. Since then, Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium has grown to 22 times the level allowed under the 2015 agreement, as per a confidential IAEA report. Despite these developments, Iran continues to assert that its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes and denies any intention to develop nuclear weapons.

0
International Relations Iran United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Venezuela Deploys Military in Response to UK Warship Near Disputed Territory

By Nimrah Khatoon

Japan Protests South Korea's Military Drill; Global Economic Updates and More

By Waqas Arain

Egypt Declares Failure of GERD Negotiations; Echoes of Water Security Concerns

By Israel Ojoko

2023: A Year Defined by its Lexicon

By Saboor Bayat

Vienna, Zurich, and Auckland: Top Cities for Expatriates in 2023 ...
@International Relations · 50 mins
Vienna, Zurich, and Auckland: Top Cities for Expatriates in 2023 ...
heart comment 0
PKK Attack in Northern Iraq: A Turning Point in Turkey’s Anti-Terrorism Policy

By Safak Costu

PKK Attack in Northern Iraq: A Turning Point in Turkey's Anti-Terrorism Policy
Chinese President Xi Jinping Charts Course for China’s Global Rise

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chinese President Xi Jinping Charts Course for China's Global Rise
Covid Moonshot: Open-Source Mission Nears Human Trials for Patent-Free Antiviral

By BNN Correspondents

Covid Moonshot: Open-Source Mission Nears Human Trials for Patent-Free Antiviral
UK Prime Minister Decisively Condemns Russian Attacks on Ukraine

By BNN Correspondents

UK Prime Minister Decisively Condemns Russian Attacks on Ukraine
Latest Headlines
World News
Venezuela Deploys Military in Response to UK Warship Near Disputed Territory
15 seconds
Venezuela Deploys Military in Response to UK Warship Near Disputed Territory
Wall Street Journal's Front Page: A Tapestry of Political, Economic, and Technological News
1 min
Wall Street Journal's Front Page: A Tapestry of Political, Economic, and Technological News
Colombian President Faces Rising 'Out with Petro' Chants Nationwide
2 mins
Colombian President Faces Rising 'Out with Petro' Chants Nationwide
2024 US Elections: A Battle for Control Amidst Changing Political Landscape
2 mins
2024 US Elections: A Battle for Control Amidst Changing Political Landscape
Premier League Mid-Season Review: Chris Wood Shines, Crucial Fixtures Ahead
3 mins
Premier League Mid-Season Review: Chris Wood Shines, Crucial Fixtures Ahead
Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Preparation Following South Africa Test Defeat
4 mins
Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Preparation Following South Africa Test Defeat
St John Urges Water Safety Awareness for a Safer Summer: Let's Reduce Water-Related Incidents Together!
4 mins
St John Urges Water Safety Awareness for a Safer Summer: Let's Reduce Water-Related Incidents Together!
Iran Executes Four Linked to Israeli Mossad for Espionage and Sabotage
5 mins
Iran Executes Four Linked to Israeli Mossad for Espionage and Sabotage
Human Collie's Canine Agility Course Attempt: A Unique Blend of Human and Canine Agility
5 mins
Human Collie's Canine Agility Course Attempt: A Unique Blend of Human and Canine Agility
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
13 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
1 hour
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
1 hour
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
1 hour
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
1 hour
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
1 hour
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
1 hour
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
3 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app