Western Massachusetts Arts Scene Thrives in 2024: Record Attendance, Diverse Offerings

Entering 2024, the Western Massachusetts arts and entertainment scene is firmly in its groove. With attendance up, venues are welcoming artists, performers, and events as people return to enjoying such gatherings. "I'm really pleased to be able to present such a diverse range of global roots artists and plan to continue making that a big part of our programming in the future," explained John Sanders, a partner with DSP Productions which puts on the Green River Festival.

Celebrating Diversity and Inclusion

From the Eric Carle Museum in Amherst to the Paradise City Arts Festival in Northampton, venues across Western Massachusetts are expanding their offerings to represent a wider scope of the arts and entertainment industry. The Eric Carle Museum, for instance, is partnering with KultureCity to make the museum a Sensory Inclusive Certified Site more welcoming to neurodiverse individuals. Meanwhile, the Paradise City Arts Festival is introducing over 40 brand-new artists among its 220 exhibitors from 18 states, showcasing a broad view of the creative scene throughout America.

Record Attendance and Economic Impact

Many area venues saw record attendance last year and expect more of the same or even better for this year. The MassMutual Center, for example, is seeing record attendance and profits, with events ranging from family events like Paw Patrol Live to stars such as Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Bruno Mars. "This past year was the most successful in regard to the economic impact for western Massachusetts," said Joe Flanagan, the center's assistant general manager.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the success, some smaller venues still struggle to make it work financially for all parties when costs have skyrocketed since the pandemic. However, those producing events believe many people are prioritizing experiences over material items, driving the demand for live entertainment. The industry's pause was also an opportunity to examine the industry as a whole and create saner ways of doing things, making touring less grueling and integrating new technologies.

There is an undeniable buzz and excitement surrounding the arts and entertainment venues across western Massachusetts. Whether for adults or children, music or art, the region is experiencing a resurgence in live entertainment. "It's a very exciting time and we are thrilled to be a part of a network of folks who continue to make the Valley a great place to experience live music," said Sanders. The ecosystem is changing, and with it brings the promise of more shows that feel different because everyone working on them is healthier.