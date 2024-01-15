Western Maryland Scenic Railroad Revitalizes Historic Georges Creek Railway

In a significant move towards reinvigorating Maryland's historic rail infrastructure, the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad (WMSR) has confirmed a long-term lease agreement for the dormant Georges Creek Railway. This inactive 14-mile stretch, which once connected Westernport to Carlos, Maryland under CSX Transportation's operations, is set for a revival as WMSR's Georges Creek Division. The initiative mirrors the successful model of tourist railroads with independent freight operations, a trend witnessed in Tennessee Valley, Everett, and Naugatuck.

Recharging the Railways

The Georges Creek Railway had primarily served as a local papermill's lifeline until its closure in 2019, which also led to the railway's discontinuation. The Eighteen Thirty Group, LLC, the current owner, has been in talks with WMSR for over two years about potentially operating the line. This recent agreement marks a significant milestone in those discussions.

Enhancing Community Connections

WMSR's Executive Director, Wesley Heinz, enunciated the railroad's intent to breathe new life into the Georges Creek Valley. He emphasized the dual role of tourism and rail services in fostering economic development and the importance of building robust community relationships to bolster local business growth.

Historic Locomotives Return to the Rails

As part of this revitalization effort, WMSR has also acquired two diesel locomotives, GP9s 25 and 30. These locomotives, which are historic to the former Western Maryland route, are set to operate the new division. Initial plans for the tourist train service on this route could materialize as early as this year, with WMSR viewing this division as a golden opportunity to control their schedule and future development.