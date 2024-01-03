en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

West Virginia’s Population Decline: Challenges and Emerging Prospects

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
West Virginia’s Population Decline: Challenges and Emerging Prospects

The latest U.S. Census data paints a somber picture of West Virginia’s demographic trajectory. The state’s population has continued its decline, reaching a total of 1,770,071 as of July 2023. This reflects a decrease of 23,642 from 2020, a trend primarily attributed to a higher number of deaths than births.

Population Dynamics: A Closer Look

Over the past three years, West Virginia has registered 89,419 deaths as opposed to 55,715 births. This negative population growth isn’t a recent phenomenon; it has been ongoing since the state’s population peak in 1950. These demographic shifts pose significant challenges for the state’s economy, as population growth is a key driver of economic development.

A Ray of Hope: Positive Net Migration

However, not all indicators are gloomy. The state has experienced positive net migration for the second consecutive year, with 9,730 more people moving into the state than leaving. This shift is likely influenced by the pandemic’s push towards remote work and West Virginia’s reputation for its outdoor amenities.

Emerging Economic Prospects

Another promising development is the expected announcement of a tech investment by South Korea’s tech giant, LG. Such economic ventures could potentially reverse the state’s population decline by offering more employment opportunities and attracting tech-savvy professionals. Yet, these indicators of positive net migration, while promising, are not yet indicative of a lasting reversal in the state’s long-term population decline.

0
Economy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

FEWS NET: Tracking Staple Food Prices to Predict Food Insecurity

By Dil Bar Irshad

Rethinking the Federal Debt: Shifting from Debt-to-GDP to Debt-to-Revenue

By Muhammad Jawad

German Bund Yields Surge without Market-Driving News: A Prediction of Upcoming Change?

By Geeta Pillai

Taiwan's Economy and Cross-Strait Trade Shape Upcoming Elections

By Rafia Tasleem

Post-Christmas Debt Hangover: Australians Struggle with Financial Afte ...
@Australia · 13 mins
Post-Christmas Debt Hangover: Australians Struggle with Financial Afte ...
heart comment 0
Philippine Bureau of Customs Exceeds Collection Target; Study Links Corporal Punishment to Cognitive Decline

By BNN Correspondents

Philippine Bureau of Customs Exceeds Collection Target; Study Links Corporal Punishment to Cognitive Decline
Lincolnshire County Council’s Site Development: A Significant Boost to Local Economy

By Rafia Tasleem

Lincolnshire County Council's Site Development: A Significant Boost to Local Economy
North Macedonia Finance Ministry to Auction Government Securities

By Waqas Arain

North Macedonia Finance Ministry to Auction Government Securities
Sridhar Sivaram Forecasts Manufacturing Surge and Discusses Market Trends

By Rafia Tasleem

Sridhar Sivaram Forecasts Manufacturing Surge and Discusses Market Trends
Latest Headlines
World News
HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech Infrastructure
1 min
HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech Infrastructure
Scottish Greens Call for Health Impact Tracking System Amid Climate Crisis
1 min
Scottish Greens Call for Health Impact Tracking System Amid Climate Crisis
Unprecedented Success: Mahoning County Certifies All Primary Ballot Candidates
2 mins
Unprecedented Success: Mahoning County Certifies All Primary Ballot Candidates
Ryanair CEO's Controversial Suggestion Stirs Debate on Profiling
2 mins
Ryanair CEO's Controversial Suggestion Stirs Debate on Profiling
LaBrae Vikings Triumph Over Windham Bombers in Rescheduled Basketball Match
2 mins
LaBrae Vikings Triumph Over Windham Bombers in Rescheduled Basketball Match
Incarnate Word Cardinals Secure Victory Over Our Lady of the Lake Saints
2 mins
Incarnate Word Cardinals Secure Victory Over Our Lady of the Lake Saints
IO Biotech's Phase 2 Trial Takes Off: An Investment Opportunity?
2 mins
IO Biotech's Phase 2 Trial Takes Off: An Investment Opportunity?
2024 Elections: A Turning Point for Global Politics and Independence Movements
2 mins
2024 Elections: A Turning Point for Global Politics and Independence Movements
Kevin Martin Murphy: A Life of Faith, Service, and Love Remembered
2 mins
Kevin Martin Murphy: A Life of Faith, Service, and Love Remembered
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
12 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
16 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
46 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app