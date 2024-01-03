West Virginia’s Population Decline: Challenges and Emerging Prospects

The latest U.S. Census data paints a somber picture of West Virginia’s demographic trajectory. The state’s population has continued its decline, reaching a total of 1,770,071 as of July 2023. This reflects a decrease of 23,642 from 2020, a trend primarily attributed to a higher number of deaths than births.

Population Dynamics: A Closer Look

Over the past three years, West Virginia has registered 89,419 deaths as opposed to 55,715 births. This negative population growth isn’t a recent phenomenon; it has been ongoing since the state’s population peak in 1950. These demographic shifts pose significant challenges for the state’s economy, as population growth is a key driver of economic development.

A Ray of Hope: Positive Net Migration

However, not all indicators are gloomy. The state has experienced positive net migration for the second consecutive year, with 9,730 more people moving into the state than leaving. This shift is likely influenced by the pandemic’s push towards remote work and West Virginia’s reputation for its outdoor amenities.

Emerging Economic Prospects

Another promising development is the expected announcement of a tech investment by South Korea’s tech giant, LG. Such economic ventures could potentially reverse the state’s population decline by offering more employment opportunities and attracting tech-savvy professionals. Yet, these indicators of positive net migration, while promising, are not yet indicative of a lasting reversal in the state’s long-term population decline.