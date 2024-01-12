en English
West Virginia Set to Expand Elk Population Through Restoration Project

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
West Virginia’s elk population is set to see a significant increase, Governor Jim Justice announced in his State of the State Address. An additional 40 elk are being introduced into the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area in Logan County, bolstering the current population of 110. This new introduction is part of the ongoing efforts of the Elk Restoration Project, which has seen the state’s elk population grow from just 22 in 2018 to the present count.

Conservation Effort Underway

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) has been spearheading the Elk Restoration Project since 2016, marking the first time elk has been in West Virginia in over 140 years. The project has seen a fivefold increase in the elk population since it began. The efforts of wildlife biologists and the administration’s commitment to protecting natural resources have been instrumental in the success of the management program.

Investment in Wildlife Tourism

In a complementary move to enhance the experience of guided elk tours, Governor Justice also announced the planned construction of a visitors center and an observation tower. Under a $2.5 million grant from Abandoned Mine Lands, the new facilities will feature accessible viewing platforms, extensive displays, conference spaces, and educational areas detailing the history of the elk program. This investment is aimed at accommodating tourists and nature lovers, reflecting West Virginia’s commitment to wildlife tourism.

Future of the Elk Population

The new elk, sourced from the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in western Kentucky, are expected to arrive between January 22-26. The state’s goal is to at least double its current elk population before allowing hunting. With the continued success of the Elk Restoration Project, the future looks bright for the elk population in West Virginia.

United States Wildlife
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

