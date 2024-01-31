West Virginia DOH Advances Pothole Repairs with 'Operation R.I.P. Potholes'

With the early advent of warmer weather, the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) has sprung into action, preempting the usual spring start of pothole repairs. In a move that promises more robust and durable solutions, the DOH has announced 'Operation R.I.P. Potholes', an initiative that expedites the commencement of several asphalt plants by Monday, including one in Morgantown. This strategic maneuver is set to bring a significant change to the winter road maintenance in the north central West Virginia.

Hot Asphalt vs Cold Asphalt: A Winter Game-changer

Weather patterns in recent times have wreaked havoc on West Virginia roads, necessitating urgent and effective repair. The DOH crews traditionally resort to cold asphalt for winter patching. However, this Operation ushers in a collaboration with the asphalt industry that enables the use of the superior method of hot asphalt patching. The hot asphalt, known for its durability, is set to be a game-changer in the traditionally deferred winter road repairs.

Asphalt Plants: A Multi-County Operation

While not all plants will hit the ground running, Morgantown, Princeton, and Poca will be operational, serving a wide spectrum of counties, including Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Taylor, McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, Wyoming, Monroe, Summers, Fayette, Kanawha, Boone, Clay, Putnam, Mason, Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, and Wayne. For regions where the hot asphalt remains unavailable, the DOH will continue with temporary fixes using cold asphalt.

Huntington's Pothole Patching Efforts

Parallel to the state's efforts, Huntington's public works crews are actively patching potholes in the city, focusing on main traffic areas. They are utilizing a hot box to hot patch the potholes, ensuring improved road conditions for the residents. Requests for pothole repairs can be made by calling the public works office or reporting through the Huntington 311 app.