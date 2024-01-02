West Virginia Corrections Embarks on Major Reforms

West Virginia’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) is poised for significant transformation. The state legislature’s 2024 regular session will be a pivotal moment for the department, with reforms on the agenda set to redefine correctional facilities’ operations and conditions. The DCR Commissioner, William Marshall, and the Department of Homeland Security Secretary, Mark Sorsaia, recently addressed these impending changes during a conversation with the interim Legislative Oversight Committee on Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority.

A Glimpse into the Reform Efforts

Both Marshall and Sorsaia underscored the vast progress already made in the department. A significant achievement has been the reduction in jail guard vacancy rates. Moreover, the department has committed itself to ongoing facility maintenance. In a testament to their dedication, 113 doors have already been repaired.

DCR has strategically allocated $60 million towards deferred maintenance. This investment primarily targets essential areas such as HVAC systems, security fences, and water chases. The intent is not only to address structural needs but also to ensure a safe and humane environment for both staff and inmates.

Recreational Importance and Employee Wellness

Marshall emphasized the importance of recreation for inmates, acknowledging its role in rehabilitation. Following his mandate, gymnasiums, which were previously used as storage during the COVID-19 outbreak, are being cleaned and restored to their original function. In a move to promote staff welfare, the department has added workout facilities for employees, recognizing the physical and mental health benefits of regular exercise.

Improved Inmate Communication and Social Work

DCR has also made strides in improving inmate communication and family visitation. The introduction of 12,000 tablets has revolutionized this sphere, enabling over 677,000 virtual visits and facilitating life skill programs for inmates. This technological intervention has proven vital in maintaining familial connections and promoting personal growth among inmates.

Secretary Sorsaia discussed the potential for correction officers to act as social workers, providing guidance to young inmates on navigating their incarceration. This innovative approach reflects an evolving understanding of the correctional system, reimagining the role of corrections officers within it.

These initiatives are part of a broader effort to address past issues and improve the DCR’s operation and public perception. They signal a promising new chapter for West Virginia’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, heralding a more humane and rehabilitative approach to correctional facilities.