West Virginia Bill Proposes Funding Employee Insurance with Cannabis Sales

West Virginia State Senator Mike Caputo has proposed a new bill seeking to address the projected six million dollar deficit in the Public Employee Insurance Agency (PEIA) fund. The initiative, known as SB 585, introduces a novel approach: utilizing proceeds from the sales of recreational cannabis to fund the public employee insurance plan.

Addressing the PEIA Deficit

The PEIA fund, which provides insurance for state employees, is projected to be in the red by $6M by 2025. The looming deficit has been a cause for concern among legislators, pushing them to explore various strategies to counter it, including the possibility of premium hikes for state employees on the plan. The introduction of SB 585 by Senator Caputo, a Democrat representing Marion County, offers an alternative solution to ease the financial strain on public workers.

Legislation Tied to Cannabis Legalization

The proposed legislation, however, comes with a significant caveat: it depends on the legalization of recreational cannabis in West Virginia. The bill stipulates that funds generated from state cannabis sales would be directed to cover the employee share of the PEIA plan, but only if recreational cannabis is legalized in the state. As of January 29, SB 585 has been referred twice to the Banking & Insurance and Finance Committees.

Impact on Public Employees

Senator Caputo emphasizes the importance of offering comprehensive insurance as part of public employee compensation, underscoring that the proposed measure could significantly alleviate the financial burden on public servants. Should the bill pass, and with the subsequent legalization of recreational cannabis, it could herald a new chapter for the state's public employees and their insurance coverage.