West Virginia Advances Bill to Restrict Use of Community Air Data by DEP

In a significant move that could potentially reshape West Virginia's environmental landscape, the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee has advanced House Bill 5018 (HB 5018). This bill, supported by various industry groups, proposes to restrict the state Department of Environmental Protection's (DEP) use of data collected from community air monitoring programs. The data utilized by the DEP would be required to comply with manufacturer's standards, federal guidelines, and state regulations.

The Implications of House Bill 5018

A key provision of the bill is that it would prohibit the DEP from using community air monitoring data to support regulation or enforcement. This means that the data, regardless of its indication of air quality, could not be used as a basis for implementing new environmental regulations or enforcing existing ones. This provision has raised concerns among environmental groups and citizens who are actively involved in monitoring and improving air quality.

Industry Perspective

David Yaussy, representing the West Virginia Manufacturers Association, expressed his views on the bill. He stated that the bill's primary aim is to ensure that the data provided to the DEP is of high quality and collected under controlled conditions. This, according to Yaussy, would enable the DEP to make informed decisions based on reliable data.

Government Stance

On the other hand, Jason Wandling, General Counsel for the DEP, indicated that the bill would not significantly change the agency's current procedures. He implied that the DEP already adheres to stringent data standards when making regulatory decisions.

Concerns Raised

Despite these reassurances, environmental groups in West Virginia have voiced their apprehensions. They fear that the bill could deter citizen-led air quality efforts. Moreover, the provision in the bill that would render community air data inadmissible in court proceedings has raised constitutional concerns. Delegate Larry Rowe noted these issues, bringing attention to the potential legal implications of the bill.

As it stands now, House Bill 5018 is set to be considered by the full House of Delegates. Its passage could impact not only West Virginia's environmental policies but also the way in which citizens engage with air quality issues.