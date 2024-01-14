West Virginia 511 Offers Interactive Map for Real-Time Traffic Updates

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) has launched a comprehensive travel information service, West Virginia 511 (WV 511), with the aim to enhance traffic safety, mobility, and reduce congestion across the state. WV 511 integrates a variety of data sources including road sensors, traffic surveillance cameras, and law enforcement reports, thereby providing the most current updates on the state’s roadways.

WV 511: An Advanced Travel Information System

WV 511 is a robust system that enables drivers to access real-time traffic conditions and incident reports, allowing them to plan their routes more efficiently and avoid delays. The service is designed to assist drivers in making informed travel decisions, which can lead to safer and more efficient journeys across West Virginia.

Interactive Map: A Central Component of WV 511

A key feature of WV 511 is its interactive map, which integrates with Google’s traffic data. This offers users the ability to visually track current traffic situations. The system is further enhanced by approximately 145 live surveillance cameras installed on interstates. These cameras offer drivers the ability to view live traffic scenarios directly from the WV 511 website or its mobile app.

WV 511 Web and Mobile Services

In addition to the interactive map and live surveillance cameras, the WV 511 website and mobile app offer several other features. These include a hands-free mode, personal alerts, and access to real-time traffic conditions via the 511 telephone service. These features further reinforce WV 511’s commitment to providing a comprehensive overview of real-time traffic updates, thereby improving the overall driving experience in West Virginia.