West Palm Beach Unveils Eva W. Mack Community Hub: A New Beacon of Support

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:14 pm EST
West Palm Beach Unveils Eva W. Mack Community Hub: A New Beacon of Support

West Palm Beach has marked a significant milestone with the opening of the Eva W. Mack Community Hub. Named after the city’s first African American female mayor and the founder of the Sickle Cell Foundation of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, the hub is much more than a building—it’s a testament to the city’s commitment to its community.

A Resource Center with a Mission

The Eva W. Mack Community Hub features a range of facilities, including a Community Services Division, multiple conference rooms, a versatile multi-purpose space, a computer lab, and areas for co-working and donations. These amenities are thoughtfully designed to support the local community, with the central aim to provide residents with access to job opportunities and housing assistance.

A $3.6 Million Investment in the Community

The project, which cost $3.6 million, was funded through the Community Development Block Grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. This significant investment underlines the city’s dedication to enhancing its public services and infrastructure, ensuring quality of life through the development of housing, and social and economic opportunities that will support residents in need.

Adaptable and Dynamic Space

The community hub is expected to be a dynamic space that can adapt to various events and community needs. The hub holds the promise of becoming a vital resource in the area, strengthening the local community and enhancing the city’s commitment to supporting its residents.

United States
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

