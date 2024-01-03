en English
Disaster

West Palm Beach Resident in Property Dispute with School District

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:45 am EST
West Palm Beach Resident in Property Dispute with School District

A West Palm Beach resident, Bonnie Swink-Rineri, finds herself in the thick of a controversy with the Palm Beach County School District over a property line that delineates her residence from the neighboring Melaleuca Elementary School. The school district’s fresh survey claims that the tree fence, backyard lights, and sprinkler system, which Swink-Rineri has tended to for years, are indeed on school property. This situation has surfaced as the school embarks on renovations, a process hampered by challenges in the global construction market.

The Impact of Construction on Swink-Rineri

The ongoing refurbishment has brought discomfort to Swink-Rineri and her husband, a disabled U.S. veteran. Their home, adjacent to the construction site, constantly quakes due to the operation of heavy machinery, inflicting damage on their property. The school district’s course of action includes the potential removal of trees that Swink-Rineri claims have been standing for over two decades. These trees serve as a protective barrier, shielding her yard from students hurling objects into it. A neighboring property with a similar tree fence now exhibits a gaping hole where trees once stood, indicative of the imminent action by the school district.

Unanswered Concerns

Swink-Rineri has reached out repeatedly to district officials, voicing her grievances, which encompass excessive noise, vibrations, trespassing, and residue on homes. However, she feels her concerns have fallen on deaf ears. WPTV, the local news channel, has attempted to secure a statement from the district but to no avail, with the holiday closures serving as an impediment. Swink-Rineri yearns for a resolution to the dispute and hopes to preserve the trees she has nurtured for so long.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

