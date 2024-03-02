West Orange High School Unveils Historical Exhibit: A Fusion of Legacy and Pride

West Orange High School, a beacon of education in New Jersey, is currently hosting an evocative exhibit in the Tarnoff Gymnasium lobby, drawing attention to its storied past. This display brings to light the rich history of the institution, tracing its origins back to the merger of two former high schools. The merger, which occurred in 1984, saw the West Orange Cowboys and the Mountain Rams unite, laying the foundation for today's Mountaineers. With a plethora of artifacts that had been disappearing over the years, the exhibit marks a significant effort to preserve and celebrate the school's legacy.

Preserving History Through Memorabilia

Joseph Fagan, West Orange Township Historian and a Mountain High School alumnus from the class of 1975, spearheaded the initiative to salvage and collect the remnants of the school's past. Over the years, Fagan's efforts have culminated in an extensive collection of memorabilia, including varsity jackets, sports and band uniforms, gym attire, banners, programs, commencement announcements, and school newspapers. Items in the collection date as far back as the 1930s, providing a tangible connection to the school's history. The exhibit not only showcases these artifacts but also serves as a testament to the community's commitment to preserving its heritage.

A Walk Down Memory Lane

The exhibit recently provided a nostalgic journey for two former cheerleaders, Ellen "Tweeny" Coleman Hefter and Jill Diener Steiner, from the West Orange High School Class of 1962. Their visit was marked by the rediscovery of Coleman's cheerleader sweater, a cherished item she had donated years prior. The reunion highlighted the exhibit's role in connecting past generations of students and staff, fostering a sense of continuity and pride within the West Orange High School community.

Community Engagement and Contributions

The success of the exhibit is largely attributed to the contributions from former students and community members, who have generously donated items to Fagan's collection. The initiative underscores the importance of community involvement in preserving historical legacies. The school encourages anyone with items related to the West Orange Cowboys or Mountain Rams to contribute to the growing collection, ensuring that the history of West Orange High School continues to be celebrated for generations to come.

As West Orange High School looks back on its journey from the merger of two schools to becoming a unified institution, the exhibit serves as a reminder of the enduring spirit and resilience of its community. It celebrates not only the school's achievements but also its ability to adapt and grow, embracing its past while looking forward to the future. The exhibit, open to the public during school sporting events, is a vibrant homage to the school's evolution, inviting all to explore the legacy of the Mountaineers.