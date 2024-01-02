en English
Science & Technology

West Napa Fault Longer and More Powerful Than Previously Believed, New Research Reveals

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:50 pm EST
West Napa Fault Longer and More Powerful Than Previously Believed, New Research Reveals

The West Napa Fault, a seismic rift slicing through the heart of California’s celebrated wine country, is longer and more potent than previously believed, according to fresh research by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). In the wake of the South Napa earthquake on August 24, 2014, which wreaked significant havoc, including the loss of four homes to fire at the Napa Valley Mobile Home Park, researchers have discovered that the fault extends approximately nine miles further north than initially thought, reaching the vicinity of Calistoga.

Revised Mapping Raises Concerns

The original estimate placed the fault at about 35 miles long, but the updated mapping, achieved using Light Detection and Ranging (lidar) technology, has revised this to a greater length. The longer fault line amplifies the risk of shaking and potential damage to surrounding communities, including Calistoga, underlining the importance of the findings.

New Risk Assessment

Belle Philibosian, a research geologist at USGS and a key member of the study, emphasized the implications of the discovery. The West Napa Fault is now capable of generating a magnitude 7.0 earthquake, a significant leap from the 6.0 magnitude quake that struck in 2014. Despite being less active than other faults in the Bay Area, such as the infamous San Andreas and Hayward faults, an earthquake along the West Napa Fault could potentially occur about every 1,000 years, although this is an estimate.

Seismic Risks in Bay Area

The findings serve as a stark reminder of the seismic risks throughout the Bay Area. The communities along the fault line, famed for their picturesque wineries and idyllic landscapes, are now facing a heightened earthquake threat. The study underscores the importance of earthquake preparedness, urging residents and authorities to take necessary precautions and reinforce infrastructure to withstand potential seismic hazards.

Science & Technology United States Weather
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

