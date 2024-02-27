West Mifflin Man Arrested in $520 Heroin/Fentanyl Sale to Undercover Officer

A West Mifflin man, Deon Thomas Webb III, finds himself behind bars following a significant drug operation in North Huntingdon, where he allegedly sold $520 worth of suspected heroin/fentanyl to an undercover officer and a confidential informant. The bust, a coordinated effort by local police, the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force, and the state attorney general's office, underscores the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in Pennsylvania.

Advertisment

Coordinated Operation Leads to Arrest

The controlled drug transaction took place off Route 30, involving 150 stamp bags intended for sale. Webb, 28, was apprehended inside a vehicle immediately after the exchange, marking a successful operation against drug distribution networks. Authorities also seized an additional 50 stamp bags, a cell phone, and the $520 used in the transaction, highlighting the meticulous planning that went into the operation.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Advertisment

Following his arrest, Webb faces charges related to the criminal use of a communication facility and drug offenses, reflecting the serious nature of his alleged activities. With bail set at $250,000, he is currently detained at the Westmoreland County Prison. The lack of legal representation for Webb, as indicated by online court records, adds a layer of complexity to his impending legal battle.

Implications and Community Response

The arrest of Deon Thomas Webb III sends a clear message about the consequences of engaging in drug trafficking and the relentless efforts of law enforcement to curb the opioid crisis. This operation not only removes a significant quantity of dangerous substances from the streets but also represents a victory for community safety and well-being. As the legal process unfolds, the case will undoubtedly serve as a deterrent to others involved in similar criminal activities.

For more details on this story, visit TribLive.