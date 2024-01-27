West Hollywood Commemorates Holocaust Remembrance Day with Special Film Screening

In a profound gesture of remembrance, the City of West Hollywood is poised to host a special film screening on January 27, 2024, in honor of the International Holocaust Day of Remembrance. The event will spotlight 'Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog,' a poignant film based on Asher Kravitz's novel 'The Jewish Dog.' The narrative, viewed through the lens of a dog in 1930s Germany, weaves an emotive story of the unbreakable bond between a boy and his dog.

'Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog' - A Different Perspective

The film stands out for its unique perspective, presenting the narrative largely from the dog's viewpoint. It has garnered acclaim at various film festivals, clinching the Best Feature Film award at the Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival and featuring at the Toronto Jewish Film Festival. This recognition is testament to the film's powerful storytelling and its ability to stir emotions while shedding light on a dark chapter of history.

A Conversation with Filmmaker Lynn Roth

Adding depth to the event, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a discussion with the film's writer and director, Lynn Roth. An Emmy-nominated filmmaker, Roth's repertoire includes notable works like 'The Little Traitor' and 'The Paper Chase.' This conversation promises to offer insights into the making of 'Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog' and the thought process behind its compelling narrative.

West Hollywood's Commitment to Remembering the Holocaust

The City of West Hollywood has a rich tradition of commemorating Holocaust victims. Home to many Holocaust survivors and their families, the city is committed to promoting awareness of human rights issues. Through its Human Rights Speakers Series, it co-sponsors film screenings and discussions that foster a deeper understanding of human rights. This free event, which requires an RSVP, is yet another step in this ongoing effort.

Marking the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1945, the United Nations General Assembly designated January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. As the world remembers one of history's most horrific genocides, West Hollywood's film screening is a fitting tribute, offering a chance to reflect, learn, and remember.