West End Project in Edwards Embarks on Public Approval Process

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:19 pm EST
West End Project in Edwards Embarks on Public Approval Process

The West End project in Edwards, a dramatic pivot from previous proposals, is set to commence its initial public approval process with the Eagle County Planning Commission on January 17. This proposed 275-unit apartment complex signifies a shift towards an all-rental model, a departure from earlier plans which included mixed business and residential uses and a for-sale housing development.

The Journey Thus Far

The 5.4-acre site was acquired by East West Partners in 2022, following which they re-envisioned the site’s potential with the current all-rental approach. This upcoming hearing marks the launch of a three-stage public approval process, a journey that will require sequential approvals from both the Planning Commission and the Eagle County Board of Commissioners.

Anticipated hurdles and timelines

Despite the project developers’ hope to secure approval by the year’s end, the extensive application process, an intense deep-dive of over 900 pages, could face unforeseen delays. Holiday periods may have contributed to the current timeline. However, the project has received a positive recommendation from county staff as it aligns with the county’s housing guidelines with regards to deed restrictions.

Community Engagement and Support

East West Partners have made concerted efforts to engage local organizations and community groups, earning their endorsement through outreach and presentations. Several entities have shown their support for the project through letters of approval, highlighting the developers’ commitment to community involvement and transparency.

