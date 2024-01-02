en English
West Des Moines’ Grand Oaks Neighborhood Lists Million-Dollar Home for $999,000

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
West Des Moines’ Grand Oaks Neighborhood Lists Million-Dollar Home for $999,000

A stately 14-room home with an impressive façade of four two-story columns graces the market in West Des Moines, Iowa, now listed for a price of $999,000. The property, nestled in the esteemed Grand Oaks neighborhood, stands as a testament to architectural elegance and spacious comfort.

Property Overview

Located at 604 Grand Oaks Drive, the grand residence sprawls across a 1.67-acre lot. Within its 4,286-square-foot interior, it houses five bedrooms, five baths, and three fireplaces, promising ample space for a large family or a host’s delight. The house was constructed in 1987 and has since been tastefully preserved, with recent upgrades to the roof, appliances, interior paint, and lighting systems.

Notable Features

An outdoor gazebo and a private garden, shaded by mature trees, add charm to the property’s exterior. The expansive outdoor space is ripe for potential expansions, be it a pool or a garage. Inside, the house features a primary bedroom suite, additional bedrooms, a family room, and a cozy breakfast nook leading from the kitchen.

Value and Uniqueness

The home’s basement offers a custom-designed gym, a wine cellar, a wet bar, and a generous 32-foot by 31-foot recreation room with patio access. Listing agent Rick Wanamaker of Iowa Realty Mills Crossing encapsulates the property’s allure, describing it as a ‘million-dollar home’ and asserting that today’s market couldn’t replicate this home or offer a similarly large lot at the current asking price. The Grand Oaks neighborhood is known for its high-profile residents, including past presidents of large insurance companies, adding an element of prestige to the property.

In a real estate market that’s seeing skyrocketing prices, this grand home in West Des Moines offers considerable value and uniqueness, making it a noteworthy listing for potential buyers.

United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

