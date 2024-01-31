West Bank Braces for Traffic Disruptions Amid Road Closures

Residents of Woodmere, Timberlane, and Terrytown on the West Bank are bracing themselves for disruptions in their daily commute this week. The reason? Two significant road closures near Lapalco Boulevard scheduled for Thursday, February 1, 2024, that may cause hiccups in the usual traffic flow.

Partial Closure of Lapalco Boulevard

Jefferson Parish has announced a maintenance operation on Lapalco Boulevard, reducing it to a single lane between Fairfield Avenue and Marlene Drive. The work, slated to start at 9 a.m. and end at 3 p.m., will involve the closure of both eastbound right and center lanes initially, followed by the left and center lanes. The operation aims to repair the ruts and potholes plaguing the stretch, with the project's estimated cost standing at approximately $6,500.

Ames Boulevard Shut Down

In addition to the Lapalco Boulevard disruption, a more serious issue has led to the complete closure of Ames Boulevard from Lapalco to Belle Terre Road. A collapsed sewer line necessitated this emergency measure. The repair effort for this issue comes with a heftier price tag, costing an estimated $25,000.

Expected Completion of Repairs

Provided the weather conditions remain favorable, both repair operations are expected to conclude by 5 p.m. on the same day. Until then, motorists are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid getting caught in the expected traffic snarls. While the closures will undoubtedly cause some inconvenience, the repairs are crucial for ensuring the roads' long-term usability and the safety of the motorists who frequent them.