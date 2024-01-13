en English
Social Issues

West Alabama Honors Dr. King with Weekend-Long Celebrations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
West Alabama Honors Dr. King with Weekend-Long Celebrations

The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a beacon of hope, unity, and progress, is set to be celebrated in West Alabama with a flurry of events from Friday through Monday evening. The MLK Day Celebration, a series of meticulously planned activities, stands as a testament to the region’s commitment to honor Dr. King’s principles.

The Festivities Commence

The Benjamin Barnes Branch YMCA will set the stage for the weekend-long celebrations. On Sunday, the YMCA will host its annual MLK Day campaign celebration at Elizabeth Baptist Church. This event is a cornerstone of the celebration, where the community comes together to remember Dr. King’s message and how it continues to resonate today.

Monday’s Unity Breakfast

As the dawn breaks on Monday, the Tuscaloosa County Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) will host a unity breakfast at Beulah Baptist Church. This gathering serves as a reminder of the unity that Dr. King tirelessly advocated. It is a time for the community to share a meal, reflect on the past, and envision a future imbued with the ideals Dr. King championed.

Unity March and Mass Rally

The commemoration continues with the Unity March, a significant part of the celebration. The march will commence from Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School and conclude at City Hall at noon. Following the march, the First African Baptist Church will be the host for the Mass Rally at 4 pm. This rally is a call to action, a reminder that the progress Dr. King fought for must be continually pursued.

James Williams, the president of the Tuscaloosa Chapter of the SCLC, issued a call for progress and unity. He emphasized the importance of moving forward, urging the city of Tuscaloosa to strive for betterment in honor of Dr. King’s principles. Williams’ message echoes the core values of these celebrations: honoring the past, living the present, and shaping the future.

0
Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

