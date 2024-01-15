en English
West Alabama Battles Arctic Surge: Protective Measures Crucial

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:23 pm EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 11:15 pm EST
West Alabama Battles Arctic Surge: Protective Measures Crucial

The frosty grip of arctic air is currently tightening around West Alabama, prompting a surge in cold weather that endangers residential properties, particularly exposed structures such as home piping systems. This meteorological onslaught is part of a larger wave of Arctic storms sweeping across the U.S., leaving a trail of freezing rain, heavy snow, and chilling deaths in its wake. The bitter cold, which is expected to impact more than 75% of the U.S. population, poses a significant danger to exposed pipes and water mains, threatening to disrupt essential utilities and services.

Proactive Measures Against the Cold

Dr. Ian Giammanco, Senior Director for Standards & Data Analytics and Lead Research Meteorologist at the IBHS Research Center, highlights the importance of proactive measures to protect homes from the cold. He advocates for simple actions that can keep objects marginally warmer, thereby significantly reducing the risk of damage. It’s a testament to the fact that even a slight increase in warmth can go a long way in preserving the integrity of homes during these frigid weather events.

Weather Advisory and Emergency Declarations

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area, warning of the potential for slippery roads and hazardous travel. States of emergency have been declared in Arkansas and Louisiana, with other southern states likely to follow suit. The storm is expected to clear the South by late Tuesday, possibly tracking into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, increasing chances of snowfall by Wednesday.

Power Grid Under Strain

The extreme cold is also putting a strain on power grids, and ERCOT has issued a weather watch, warning of an impending surge in demand and a potential dip in reserves. Alabama Power has made comprehensive plans to respond to localized outages and meet the increased demand. They are also urging customers who rely on electricity for medical devices to prepare for potential outages. Energy-saving tips for cold weather are being circulated to help residents manage their power usage more effectively.

United States Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

