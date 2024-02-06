Wesley Community Centers Celebrates 75 Years with Diamond Jubilee Love Walk 2024 Fundraiser

Marking a significant milestone of 75 years in service to the local community, the Wesley Community Centers in Savannah, Georgia, is set to commemorate its Diamond Jubilee with a Love Walk 2024 fundraiser. Scheduled for February 10, starting at 9 a.m., this event underscores the dedication of the nonprofit organization towards serving homeless and low-income individuals in the area.

A Walk for Love, A Walk for Life

The Diamond Jubilee Love Walk 2024 is more than just a fundraising event. It is a testament to the spirit of community service that has been the cornerstone of Wesley Community Centers. By participating in this walk, individuals not only contribute funds to vital services but also demonstrate their solidarity with the less fortunate sections of the Savannah population.

In Conversation with Angelica Chambers

Angelica Chambers, the Executive Assistant of Wesley Community Centers, shed further light on the event during the Community Corner segment. She emphasized the importance of participation, not only in the form of donations but also active involvement in the walk. The funds raised during this event play a vital role in sustaining and expanding the services offered by the community centers.

Join Hands, Make a Difference

The Wesley Community Centers have urged interested individuals to reach out for more information about the fundraiser. The center has provided a contact number to facilitate this interaction. With the funds from the Diamond Jubilee Love Walk, the center hopes to continue its mission of supporting Savannah's less fortunate, a commitment that has remained unchanged over the past seven decades.