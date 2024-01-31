Werner Family Farm: A Beacon of Innovation in Cattle Farming

In southwest Iowa, nestled near Diagonal in Ringgold County, a family-owned farming operation has been making significant strides in the world of cattle farming. The Werner family farm, helmed by Jim and Ann Werner, has recently been acknowledged as the Commercial Producers of the Year by the Iowa Cattlemen's Association. This recognition is a testament to the couple's journey that started in 1975 with 20 cows and swelled to a flourishing operation of over 850 cows.

Building the Werner Legacy

Four children and 11 grandchildren later, the Werners have built not just a family, but a legacy that promises to thrive through generations. Their cattle farming operation is supplemented by the annual sales of about 200 bulls through private treaty. However, the cornerstone of their business lies in the meticulous operation of the Werner Feed Efficiency Center.

The Werner Feed Efficiency Center: A Focal Point of Innovation

The center is a testament to the Werner's commitment to progressive farming techniques, collecting data to evaluate the feed efficiency of cattle. The process is rigorous, starting with a 21-day warm-up period, followed by a vaccination, deworming, and careful monitoring of feed intake. After a 70-day testing period, the data is dispatched to Iowa State University for analysis on various metrics such as Residual Feed Intake and Cost of Gain.

Farming with a Difference

Unlike conventional cattle farmers, the Werners have adopted artificial insemination for breeding cows, emphasizing good disposition and foot scores. This practice has served them well, eliminating the need to purchase a bull since 1979. Their commitment to efficient and sustainable farming extends beyond their cattle, as they also employ conservation practices and participate in the Environmental Quality Incentives Program.

Passing on the Baton

Jim and Ann Werner's journey doesn't stop with their recognition by the Iowa Cattlemen's Association. The family is in the throes of transitioning the farm to the next generation through the formation of corporations and share distribution, ensuring their hard work and legacy continues for years to come.