Wendy Williams Retreats from Public Eye, Relocates to Florida Amidst Health Struggles

Once a familiar face on our screens, TV host Wendy Williams has been noticeably absent from the public eye for a significant period.

Her retreat from the limelight was first noted in February 2023, and since then, information regarding the former talk show host has been sparse, with updates often provided by unofficial sources or media outlets.

Moving Towards Solitude

Recently, radio personality Miss Jones shared an update that Williams has relocated to Florida. This information was disclosed following Jones' attempt to conduct a wellness check at Williams's former New York residence.

The doorman at the residence revealed that Williams had moved due to health issues and concerns about unfamiliar individuals in her circle. The once vibrant TV host is now reportedly recuperating in the sunshine state, with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., for company.

A Series of Setbacks

The relocation comes in the wake of a series of personal and professional setbacks for Williams. Her popular talk show was cancelled, and she has been battling multiple health issues, including Graves' disease and dementia.

Additionally, she has grappled with alcoholism and prescription drug abuse, which have further complicated her health condition. A significant blow came when her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, was evicted from a $2 million apartment in Miami Beach following allegations of forgery.

Focus on Health and Family

Despite having lined up significant projects, including a potential new talk show, a podcast platform, and guest appearances, Williams's current focus remains firmly on her health and family.

The decision to retreat from public life and relocate to Florida came after her son expressed dissatisfaction with the management of her affairs and amidst rumors of her continued reliance on drugs and alcohol.

The 59-year-old managed to evade the paparazzi and has remained largely silent about her health issues. Her current location, surrounded by family in Florida, provides a haven for her recovery.