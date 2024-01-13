Wendell Pierce Stands Up for Meghan Markle Amid ‘Suits’ Reunion Criticism

Emmy-nominated actor Wendell Pierce, celebrated for his role in the legal drama ‘Suits’, has emerged as a vocal supporter of his former co-star, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Pierce’s words of solidarity come in the wake of criticism targeted at Markle for her absence from a recent Hollywood awards show. The event, which saw a reunion of the ‘Suits’ cast, was notably missing one key member: the Duchess herself.

Family First

In an industry where public appearances often overshadow personal life, Pierce has made a strong case for Markle’s decision to prioritize her family. Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, take precedence over the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, he opined. This perspective offers a refreshing shift from the usual discourse surrounding celebrities and their obligations to the public sphere.

A Friendship Unfettered

Pierce’s defense of Markle, however, is not merely the result of professional courtesy. Their bond, he revealed, extends beyond the confines of their shared screen-time on ‘Suits’. Despite the geographic distance and the whirlwind of royal duties, Pierce shared that he caught up with Markle a few months back, emphasizing the strength of their enduring friendship.

A Tale of Two Reactions

While Pierce’s support for Markle is unwavering, not all ‘Suits’ alumni share his sentiment. Gina Torres, another former co-star, painted a different picture during the Golden Globes red carpet event. Torres revealed that Markle was not part of the reunion because the cast no longer has her phone number, thereby hinting at a possible disconnect between the Duchess and her former colleagues.