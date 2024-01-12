Wells Fargo CFO to Unpack Q4 Earnings on CNBC’s ‘Money Movers’

Wells Fargo’s Chief Financial Officer, Mike Santomassimo, is set for a major appearance on CNBC’s financial news program, ‘Money Movers’. The discussion is slated for 11 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) / 8 a.m. Pacific Time (PT), and holds promise to delve into key aspects of Wells Fargo’s financial performance.

Unpacking Q4 Performances

With a spotlight on Wells Fargo’s fourth quarter (Q4) performance, Santomassimo is expected to dissect various aspects of the bank’s fiscal dynamics. Wells Fargo’s Q4 results reflected a solid performance, with revenue growing by 2% to reach $20.5 billion. The bank also reported a non-interest expense drop of 2.5% in the quarter, further boosting its profitability.

Insights into Deposits and Lending Trends

As part of the discussion, the CFO will shed light on current trends in deposits and lending. With the banking industry undergoing significant changes, these insights will offer a comprehensive understanding of the bank’s standing and strategy in these key areas.

Assessing Credit Quality

Santomassimo will also focus on Wells Fargo’s credit quality, a critical marker of the bank’s financial health. This will provide investors, financial analysts, and interested parties an opportunity to glean insights into the bank’s credit risk management and overall stability.

This appearance on ‘Money Movers’ is not just about dissecting the bank’s financials. It is an opportunity to understand Wells Fargo’s recent financial results and trends affecting the broader banking industry. A must-watch for those interested in the financial services sector, particularly for those following Wells Fargo’s stock, denoted by the ticker symbol $WFC.