en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Wells Fargo CFO to Unpack Q4 Earnings on CNBC’s ‘Money Movers’

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:56 am EST
Wells Fargo CFO to Unpack Q4 Earnings on CNBC’s ‘Money Movers’

Wells Fargo’s Chief Financial Officer, Mike Santomassimo, is set for a major appearance on CNBC’s financial news program, ‘Money Movers’. The discussion is slated for 11 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) / 8 a.m. Pacific Time (PT), and holds promise to delve into key aspects of Wells Fargo’s financial performance.

Unpacking Q4 Performances

With a spotlight on Wells Fargo’s fourth quarter (Q4) performance, Santomassimo is expected to dissect various aspects of the bank’s fiscal dynamics. Wells Fargo’s Q4 results reflected a solid performance, with revenue growing by 2% to reach $20.5 billion. The bank also reported a non-interest expense drop of 2.5% in the quarter, further boosting its profitability.

Insights into Deposits and Lending Trends

As part of the discussion, the CFO will shed light on current trends in deposits and lending. With the banking industry undergoing significant changes, these insights will offer a comprehensive understanding of the bank’s standing and strategy in these key areas.

Assessing Credit Quality

Santomassimo will also focus on Wells Fargo’s credit quality, a critical marker of the bank’s financial health. This will provide investors, financial analysts, and interested parties an opportunity to glean insights into the bank’s credit risk management and overall stability.

This appearance on ‘Money Movers’ is not just about dissecting the bank’s financials. It is an opportunity to understand Wells Fargo’s recent financial results and trends affecting the broader banking industry. A must-watch for those interested in the financial services sector, particularly for those following Wells Fargo’s stock, denoted by the ticker symbol $WFC.

0
Business United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
50 seconds ago
FAA Announces Increased Oversight of Boeing's Production and Manufacturing
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced a comprehensive set of measures designed to enhance the oversight of Boeing’s production and manufacturing processes. The move comes in the wake of high-profile incidents, notably the grounding of 171 Boeing 737-9 MAX planes and the recent event involving a passenger door plug. The FAA’s decision signifies a
FAA Announces Increased Oversight of Boeing's Production and Manufacturing
Chilau: Fusing Southern Flavors and Crowdfunding for Retail Expansion
5 mins ago
Chilau: Fusing Southern Flavors and Crowdfunding for Retail Expansion
Russian Railways Marks 20 Years of Transformation and Growth
5 mins ago
Russian Railways Marks 20 Years of Transformation and Growth
Epic Systems' Workforce Surge: A Potential Game-Changer in Wisconsin's 2024 Presidential Election
2 mins ago
Epic Systems' Workforce Surge: A Potential Game-Changer in Wisconsin's 2024 Presidential Election
Uzbekistan's Central Bank and Commercial Banks Unite to Boost Financial Literacy
2 mins ago
Uzbekistan's Central Bank and Commercial Banks Unite to Boost Financial Literacy
Bitech Technologies and Bridgelink Development Forge Partnership for Green Energy Future
4 mins ago
Bitech Technologies and Bridgelink Development Forge Partnership for Green Energy Future
Latest Headlines
World News
EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery
8 seconds
EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery
Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds
38 seconds
Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds
Three More TMC Leaders Under Investigation by Probe Agency
2 mins
Three More TMC Leaders Under Investigation by Probe Agency
Councilman Mark McBrayer Joins Race for Lubbock Mayor, Triggers Special Election
4 mins
Councilman Mark McBrayer Joins Race for Lubbock Mayor, Triggers Special Election
Navigating the Landscape of Adult Day Care: An In-depth Look
4 mins
Navigating the Landscape of Adult Day Care: An In-depth Look
NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect Partner to Boost Health Equity with Personalized Nutrition
5 mins
NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect Partner to Boost Health Equity with Personalized Nutrition
Past Financial Struggles and Present Squad Updates: A Peek Inside Manchester City
5 mins
Past Financial Struggles and Present Squad Updates: A Peek Inside Manchester City
Rajakovic's Rant, Thunder's Triumph, and Warriors' Woes: This Week in NBA
6 mins
Rajakovic's Rant, Thunder's Triumph, and Warriors' Woes: This Week in NBA
Autonomix Medical Advances Towards First-in-Human Clinical Study Following Successful Animal Safety Study
6 mins
Autonomix Medical Advances Towards First-in-Human Clinical Study Following Successful Animal Safety Study
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app