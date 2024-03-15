Weekend Watchlist: Kacey Musgraves' 'Deeper Well,' Plus Must-See Movies, Gigs

From Kacey Musgraves' latest album to enthralling live music performances and captivating films, our critics have curated a list of this weekend's can't-miss entertainment. Musgraves, a former Nashville cowgirl known for her unique blend of genres, has released 'Deeper Well,' drawing inspiration from both her roots and the bustling energy of New York City. Alongside this musical masterpiece, we spotlight other albums, gigs, and movies poised to define your weekend cultural experience.

Deeper Well: A Sonic Evolution

Marking her fifth studio album, 'Deeper Well' represents Musgraves' artistic evolution. Recorded in the legendary Electric Lady Studios, the album weaves soft vocal harmonies with lush acoustic arrangements, venturing further into the 'galactic country' realm. Despite the geographical shift, Musgraves maintains her sharp lyrical prowess and storytelling finesse, traits that have cemented her status in the music world. The album not only reflects a personal transformation, following her 2020 divorce, but also signifies a broader musical exploration. Standout tracks like 'Nothing To Be Scared Of' and 'Too Good To Be True' showcase her ability to blend introspective lyrics with melodic ingenuity.

More Musical Marvels

Aside from Musgraves, the music scene is abuzz with other noteworthy releases. Southampton-born Baser makes a bold statement with her mixtape, appealing to a Gen Z audience with her brash, fun-loving persona. On the other end of the spectrum, Jones diverges from her known jazz repertoire to venture into R&B and country, proving her versatility and enterprising spirit. These artists, alongside Musgraves, are pushing the boundaries of their genres, offering listeners a rich tapestry of sound and emotion.

Live Performances to Catch

This weekend also offers a slew of live performances that promise to captivate audiences. OMD, led by Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys, are currently touring, bringing their synth-pop classics and new hits to the stage. Meanwhile, Marika Hackman is touring her 'Big Sigh' album, an artful collection of songs that have earned critical acclaim without mainstream recognition. These gigs, alongside Musgraves' upcoming UK tour, highlight the vibrant live music scene eager for the return of audiences.

As we delve into the weekend, these musical releases and performances offer a much-needed escape and a reminder of the power of art to inspire and connect us. From the introspective journey of 'Deeper Well' to the energetic live gigs, there's something for every taste, ensuring a weekend filled with memorable moments and groundbreaking sounds.