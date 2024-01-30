Weekend Arrests in Yuba City Highlight Ongoing Law Enforcement Efforts

Over the past weekend, the Yuba City area witnessed a series of arrests, demonstrating the relentless efforts of local law enforcement agencies in tackling issues of domestic violence and impaired driving. The Yuba City Police Department and the California Highway Patrol, among others, played pivotal roles in these arrests, which included charges of battery and driving under the influence (DUI).

Arrests for Battery

On Saturday afternoon, the Yuba City Police Department arrested Ricky Ortiz, Jr., a 38-year-old man, on charges of battery against a spouse or partner. Ortiz was then booked into the Sutter County Jail. The same day saw another arrest related to battery. The Sutter County Sheriff's Office apprehended Nicholas Bailey, 24, who was subsequently booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI Arrests

Friday night marked the arrest of 53-year-old Stanley Henry, Jr. by the California Highway Patrol on charges of DUI. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. The enforcement didn't rest, and by early Sunday morning, the Yuba City Police Department had arrested Sonia Vega, 31, also on DUI charges. Vega too was booked into the Sutter County Jail. Pablo Montiel Garcia, 24, was taken into custody on Saturday night by the California Highway Patrol on DUI charges and was booked into the Yuba County Jail.

Law Enforcement's Continued Vigilance

These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the continuous efforts of law enforcement agencies in the Yuba City area to address crimes related to domestic violence and impaired driving. It's a testament to their unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order, ensuring that justice is served and the safety of the community is upheld.