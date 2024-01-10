Wedbush Upgrades Home Depot’s Stock, Predicting 2024 Rebound

Wedbush has presented a bullish outlook on Home Depot’s stock (HD), upgrading it from Neutral to Outperform. This decision comes with an increased price target of $380, a substantial leap from the previous $330. A noteworthy decline in home improvement retail demand throughout 2023 played no role in deterring Wedbush’s analysts from upgrading Home Depot’s rating.

Home Improvement Retail’s Downward Trend

The downturn in home improvement retail demand during the past year is attributable to a cocktail of factors. These include rising interest rates, a significant dip in existing home sales, a shift in consumer spending towards services, and the unwinding of demand previously accelerated during the pandemic.

An Optimistic Outlook

However, the Wedbush team, led by analyst Seth Basham, believes that the factors negatively impacting demand are either reaching their lowest point or showing signs of reversal. This anticipation is fueled by improving housing trends, lower interest rates, and rising consumer confidence.

Basham forecasts same-store sales to grow by 1% in 2024, a prediction in stark contrast to the FactSet consensus of a decline of 0.1%. The new rating and target price indicate a potential upside of 9.77% from the current price.

Other Voices in the Market

Several other analysts also provided ratings and price targets for Home Depot. The consensus rating stands at Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $345.46. The report also highlighted Home Depot’s recent financial performance, insider trading activity, and institutional investor holdings.

Despite the shift in market trends, Wedbush’s upgraded outlook for Home Depot reflects a belief in the potential for stronger demand for home improvement retail in 2024.