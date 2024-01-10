en English
Business

Wedbush Upgrades Home Depot’s Stock, Predicting 2024 Rebound

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:49 am EST
Wedbush Upgrades Home Depot’s Stock, Predicting 2024 Rebound

Wedbush has presented a bullish outlook on Home Depot’s stock (HD), upgrading it from Neutral to Outperform. This decision comes with an increased price target of $380, a substantial leap from the previous $330. A noteworthy decline in home improvement retail demand throughout 2023 played no role in deterring Wedbush’s analysts from upgrading Home Depot’s rating.

Home Improvement Retail’s Downward Trend

The downturn in home improvement retail demand during the past year is attributable to a cocktail of factors. These include rising interest rates, a significant dip in existing home sales, a shift in consumer spending towards services, and the unwinding of demand previously accelerated during the pandemic.

An Optimistic Outlook

However, the Wedbush team, led by analyst Seth Basham, believes that the factors negatively impacting demand are either reaching their lowest point or showing signs of reversal. This anticipation is fueled by improving housing trends, lower interest rates, and rising consumer confidence.

Basham forecasts same-store sales to grow by 1% in 2024, a prediction in stark contrast to the FactSet consensus of a decline of 0.1%. The new rating and target price indicate a potential upside of 9.77% from the current price.

Other Voices in the Market

Several other analysts also provided ratings and price targets for Home Depot. The consensus rating stands at Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $345.46. The report also highlighted Home Depot’s recent financial performance, insider trading activity, and institutional investor holdings.

Despite the shift in market trends, Wedbush’s upgraded outlook for Home Depot reflects a belief in the potential for stronger demand for home improvement retail in 2024.

Business United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

