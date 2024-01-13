en English
Automotive

Webasto Sets Sights on Autonomous Vehicle Sensor Market

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:03 am EST
Webasto, a company traditionally known for manufacturing automotive sunroofs, has announced a significant shift in its business strategy, setting its sights on the burgeoning autonomous vehicle sensor market. The announcement was made by Webasto Americas CEO Bradley Ring at the recently held Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, with a particular emphasis on commercial trucks.

Answering the Call of the Future

The move signifies Webasto’s intent to capitalize on the increasing demand for autonomous vehicle sensors. Bradley Ring expressed the company’s commitment to this new venture, emphasizing the significance of the truck sensor space in the evolving automotive industry. Casting aside its reputation as a producer of automotive sunroofs, Webasto is now focused on addressing the diverse needs of various companies in the autonomous vehicle sector.

From Sunroofs to Sensor Assemblies

Although the shift may seem drastic, Webasto is not venturing into unfamiliar terrain. The company has a history of producing assemblies for autonomous vehicle sensors. Some of these requirements include integrating sensors into low-profile assemblies for concealment or engineering prominent sensor arrays to explicitly showcase a vehicle’s capabilities. Alex Kilias, senior product manager for business development at Webasto, affirmed that these supplied assemblies, complete with sensors, cooling systems, and cleaning solutions, represent a significant stride for companies aiming to broaden their autonomous vehicle operations.

Driving Innovation with Sensor Pods

Webasto is also proficient at creating sensor pods for different vehicles, a skill crucial for large people movers in densely populated urban areas. Kilias underscored the importance of Webasto’s expertise in sensor integration, design, and production. He further emphasized that the company’s ability to slash production costs via pre-assembled sensor modules is pivotal for companies wishing to scale up their operations.

In addition to its newfound focus on autonomous vehicle sensors, Webasto remains a trusted name in truck structures, including the production of aftermarket sunroofs for trucks. Ring acknowledged the company’s proficiency in handling complex assemblies and working with glass, skills that seamlessly translate to the production of autonomous vehicle sensor systems.

In the light of the shifting sands of technology, Webasto’s strategic move into the autonomous vehicle sensor market for commercial trucks exemplifies a company poised to adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving industry.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

