‘Web3 Is A Joke’ Comedy Event: A Blend of Humor and Insight into the World of Web3

On January 26, 2024, the city of San Francisco will witness a comedy event of a unique kind, ‘Web3 Is A Joke,’ at the architecturally distinguished Canopy Jackson Square. The event, a blend of humor and insight into the world of Web3, promises an evening of laughter and learning. Following the success of a similar event at the Bitcoin Miami Conference 2023, this event is set to deliver a comedic exploration into the realms of Crypto, AI, Metaverse, and NFTs.

Mona Shaikh to Lead the Evening as Roast Master

Mona Shaikh, a well-known comedian with appearances on CNN, Forbes, and MSNBC, will serve as the Roast Master of the evening. Shaikh, with her sharp wit and humor, is expected to keep the audience entertained while providing insights into the complex world of Web3.

Stand Up for Web3: A Lineup of Comedians and Special Guests

In addition to Shaikh, the event will feature a lineup of seasoned comedians and special guests. Among the attendees will be Amanda Wick from Women in Crypto, Paige Wesley, Peter Wang, Jack Weiler, and Shalini Ramachandran, who will contribute to the comedic experience. Moreover, there will be a special appearance by Jen a.k.a. Adultarts, adding a unique flavor to the evening.

An Evening of Laughter, Learning, and Networking

The ‘Web3 Is A Joke’ event is designed to provide more than just entertainment. Attendees will have the opportunity to network and gain insights into the creator economy. The open bar, exquisite food spread, and comfortable seating arrangement at Canopy Jackson Square will ensure an enjoyable experience for all. This unique blend of humor and education promises a memorable evening for anyone interested in the rapidly evolving world of Web3.