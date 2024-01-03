en English
Weather Updates: Rain Events and Significant Weather Shifts Across the United States

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:58 pm EST
The weather across various regions in the United States is set to undergo significant shifts, with a new rain event on the horizon. The skies, which have remained cloudy following a period of rain, are expected to clear overnight, potentially leading to patches of fog the next morning. Sunshine is anticipated for areas along and east of Interstate 35 during the day, while the western regions may continue to be enveloped by clouds, with temperatures cresting in the 50s.

Impending Rain Event in Houston, Texas

The city of Houston, Texas, is bracing for a light rainfall event. As evening approaches, the initial showers are expected to arrive in the western counties, marking the start of the event. This rain event is likely to last through the night and into the early hours of Friday morning, primarily concluding before sunrise, potentially sparing the Friday morning commute from rainfall disruptions. The anticipated rainfall is expected to be lighter than the previous day’s. Clearer skies and sunshine are forecasted for Saturday.

Weather Warnings Across Southern California

Meanwhile, Southern California is battling another cold storm that has ushered in rain across many areas of Los Angeles and Orange counties. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the San Gabriel Mountains and the 5 and 14 freeway corridors. There are warnings of moderate snow and wind conditions, with potential travel delays and closures. A flood advisory has also been released for southern and central Los Angeles County, with additional rain, including a chance of thunderstorms, expected into Wednesday afternoon. A high surf advisory will take effect for Los Angeles County beaches, with waves of 5 to 8 feet anticipated, accompanied by dangerous rip currents.

Wet Conditions Expected in North Carolina

Light showers are expected in southern and eastern parts of North Carolina, with the possibility of wintry precipitation in the western mountains. The weekend is expected to be wet, with anywhere between a half inch to an inch and a half of rain predicted for the state. Some parts of the Piedmont may see light freezing rain Saturday morning, creating slick spots on bridges. Western North Carolina could grapple with hazardous travel conditions if sufficient wintry precipitation accumulates. Another storm system is expected to bring at least an additional one to two inches of rain on Tuesday.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

