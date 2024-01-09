en English
Weather Update: Cherokee County Braces for Rain, Wind, and Possible Snow

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
The tranquility of Cherokee County was disrupted on Tuesday, January 9th, as the National Weather Service in Birmingham issued a weather update that painted a stark picture of the day’s forecast. Residents braced for a day of continuous rain, with the potential for snow flurries as evening approached. However, the authorities allayed fears of snow accumulation, thereby eliminating the specter of significant impacts.

Cherokee County: Battling the Elements

The weather update came as a response to the recent instances of trees tumbling onto roadways, a consequence of overnight high winds and heavy rainfall. The county, no stranger to nature’s whims, had already faced multiple such instances. In contrast, neighboring DeKalb County bore the brunt of more wind damage, underscoring the indiscriminate reach of the weather.

‘Turn Around and Don’t Drown’: A Safety Mantra

In light of the ongoing situation, authorities have been vocal in urging residents to exercise caution while driving, especially near flooded roadways. The roads, they warned, could be washed out beneath the water, creating a hazardous situation for drivers. The mantra ‘turn around and don’t drown’ has been circulated as advice, highlighting the potential danger in attempting to navigate through flooded areas.

The Threat of Overflowing Creeks

Beyond the immediate concerns of wind and rain, the county is also keeping a watchful eye on its rising creek levels. Reports have emerged of water touching the sides of roads, while numerous yards and low-lying areas are already waterlogged. These developments have raised concerns that water may soon overflow across roadways in certain areas, adding another layer to the ongoing weather crisis.

United States Weather
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

