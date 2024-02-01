Weather Shift to Bring Rain to ArkLaTex: Implications for Weekend Parades

The tranquil weather streak that has graced the ArkLaTex region - a tri-state intersection of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas - is on the cusp of a significant shift. The region, bathing in above normal temperatures for several days, is about to receive rainfall beginning Friday night, persisting through Saturday and potentially extending into a late-day shower on Sunday.

The Weather Shift

Saturday's weather is forecasted to be closer to the seasonal average, with daytime highs in the 50s and lower 60s, and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. This is a notable shift from Friday's anticipated temperatures, which are expected to begin in the mid to upper 40s in the mornings - higher than the average lows for this time of the year - and reach daytime highs in the 60s and low 70s, significantly above the usual highs near 60 degrees.

Impacting Local Events

This change in weather could potentially impact local events. The Krewe of Centaur Parade, which is scheduled for Saturday afternoon, may experience rainfall. However, the heaviest precipitation is anticipated to occur in the morning, moving east by the afternoon, possibly providing a respite during the parade.

Looking Ahead

As the region moves beyond the weekend, a dry weather pattern is predicted to take hold for most of the following week. However, another weather disturbance is likely to make its presence felt from next Thursday night through the following Sunday. This could potentially affect the Krewe of Gemini parade on Saturday and the Krewe of Highland parade on Sunday, both of which could experience temperatures starting in the upper 60s and falling through the 60s.