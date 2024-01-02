Weather Outlook for Texoma: Scattered Showers Followed by Clear Skies

The Texoma region, straddling Texas and Oklahoma, is bracing for scattered showers, particularly across the southern terrain, predominantly south of the Red River in north Texas. The inclement weather could also graze southern Oklahoma, though the rainfall impact is set to be minimal. The showers’ fleeting nature will give way to mostly sunny skies tomorrow morning, with temperatures commencing in the mid-20s and escalating to the low 50s by afternoon, nudged by light northern winds.

Thursday’s Weather Outlook

A more comprehensive rain system is slated for Thursday afternoon, which could leave rainfall amounts nearing a quarter of an inch across Texoma. A wintry mix might grace the northern areas overnight into Friday, albeit without any significant accumulation. By Friday afternoon, the showers will have dissipated, leaving in their wake clearer skies.

Weekend Forecast

The forthcoming weekend promises mild weather characterized by partly cloudy skies and marginally warmer temperatures hovering in the mid-50s. However, a new precipitation round is predicted for Monday, accompanying a cold front. This could culminate in rainfall and, contingent on temperature dips, potential snowfall north of the Red River.

Advisory for Residents

Residents are counselled to stay abreast of the weather conditions for the week ahead. The weather forecast for Texoma includes clear skies with temperatures in the 20s in the morning, rising to the upper 40s and low 50s during the day. The northern half also has a chance for showers, with the best rain chances in the southern counties. Winter weather impacts are uncertain at this time, and no drastic temperature drops are expected with any of these systems.