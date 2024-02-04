Weather Havoc: Strong Winds Cause Power Outages and Damage on the Central Coast

Strong winds that have been battering the Central Coast are not showing signs of relenting and are expected to continue their rampage into the following week. These winds have wreaked havoc across the region, causing significant damage and widespread power outages that have left thousands of residents in the dark.

Central Coast Faces Power Outages

As of Sunday morning, a total of 6,696 PG&E customers in Los Osos were plunged into darkness as a power outage, reported at 7:40 a.m., took hold. The initial assessment by the power company attributes the cause of this outage to the adverse weather conditions currently battering the area.

However, Los Osos was not the only area affected. Another large power outage affected 6,008 customers in Nipomo, which was reported at 9:05 a.m. Furthermore, in Arroyo Grande, 883 customers were without power due to the winds. This outage was reported at 8:57 a.m. The residents affected by these outages are now anxiously awaiting updates regarding the restoration of power.

Strong Winds to Continue

The continuation of these strong winds poses ongoing challenges for the Central Coast. With gusts reaching up to 80 miles per hour in the hills, 70 miles per hour along the coast, and 45 to 55 mile per hour gusts within the city, the potential for further damage and power outages remains high.

Emergency Measures in Place

In response to the storm, Gov. Gavin Newsom has activated emergency operations centers and mobilized workers to deal with the impacts. Residents are also being advised to stay home due to dangerous debris, falling tree limbs, and downed power lines. In anticipation of further power outages, residents are being advised to keep batteries handy for devices.