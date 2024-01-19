Weather Forces Ivy Tech Community College Closure; Virtual Operations Continue

Amid the turbulence of inclement weather, Ivy Tech Community College, Indiana's largest public postsecondary institution, has declared a closure of operations on January 19, 2024. Bucking the trend, the Michigan City and Valparaiso campuses shall continue to operate, albeit virtually. This decision, steeped in safety considerations, is a testament to the institution's commitment to prioritizing its students' well-being.

Advertisment

Adapting to Unpredictable Weather

Current students at Ivy Tech have been advised to remain vigilant and stay abreast of the latest developments. To facilitate this, the IVYLEARN software platform serves as a centralized hub for all campus updates. Despite the weather-induced upheaval, the learning journey continues, undeterred, as virtual classrooms light up the digital landscape.

More Than a College: A Community Beacon

Advertisment

As the nation's largest singly accredited statewide community college system, Ivy Tech's influence extends beyond academia. With the Higher Learning Commission's accreditation, the college plays a pivotal role in Indiana's workforce development. The vast array of associate degrees, short-term certificate programs, industry certifications, and community-tailored training it offers, cements its position as a catalyst for professional growth.

Navigating the Educational Journey

Recognizing that each student's educational journey is unique, Ivy Tech provides a cost-effective pathway for students looking to transfer to other colleges and universities, both within Indiana and out-of-state. This strategic approach fosters a seamless transition for those eyeing a Bachelor's degree. By maintaining an active online presence on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, Ivy Tech ensures that its students remain connected and informed, as they navigate their academic paths.